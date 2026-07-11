Full Details of the Hornets' Four-Team Trade: Every Pick and Player Charlotte Received

Well, the LaMelo Ball era in Charlotte is now officially behind us.

I think after what we witnessed with the Mark Williams rescinded trade and the current deal sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto being put on pause, there were some Hornets fans holding out hope that something would fall through and Ball would remain in Buzz City.

That hope was erased yesterday afternoon when the four teams involved in the trade each announced that it was officially a done deal.

Full trade details

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls receive: C Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets receive: F Julius Randle, No. 28 pick via Minnesota (F Joshua Jefferson)

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: G LaMelo Ball, G Josh Green, No. 33 pick via Brooklyn (G Isaiah Evans)

Charlotte Hornets receive: F Naz Reid, F Mo Gueye, 2033 first-round pick (MIN), three first-round pick swaps (MIN), three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), draft rights to Matteo Spagnolo (Italy)

Immediate upgrade in the frontcourt

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) sits on the bench before game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miles Bridges gave the Hornets a ton of consistency over the years during a stretch where they lacked it across the board. He was durable, reliable, and provided some highlight dunks that always created a buzz, but the overall playmaking and defense lacked.

Naz Reid gives Charlotte more length at the four, better rebounding ability, and a more efficient shooter from both the floor and beyond the arc. He fits perfectly into Charles Lee's system and will finally get to showcase his skillset in a starting role for the first time in his career.

The major unknown that could pay off big-time

Charlotte Hornets

Some middle schooler out there is a part of this trade and doesn't even know it.

That unprotected first-round pick in 2033 can be maddening for Hornets fans because it's so far out. But by then, the Timberwolves could blow it up if things aren't going as expected with this new duo of LaMelo and Anthony Edwards. What's more likely is that Edwards grows frustrated with the direction of the organization and asks out. We see it all the time around the league.

This is a long-term play by Peterson, thinking that there's a good chance Minnesota's core won't remain intact by then, and a bet that LaMelo Ball won't be able to stay healthy consistently, like he did this past season for the first time in seemingly forever.

The other piece is the $40M trade exception the Hornets have that was created from this trade. This late in the summer, it's unlikely that Charlotte will use that TPE ahead of the 2026-27 season. They will have more options at the trade deadline and next summer to bring in a star player.

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