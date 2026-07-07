Hornets Finalize Trade, Re-Sign Coby White, and Ink Hannes Steinbach, Christian Anderson
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It's been an unexpectedly busy offseason for Jeff Peterson and the Charlotte Hornets, who were one of the best stories in the second half of the 2025-26 season. Instead of building forward with the young core they constructed, the franchise is headed in a new direction, building around the young duo of Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller
Over the last few weeks, Peterson has made a trio of trades, agreed to terms with a key piece of the future, and picked up a pair of rookies in the first round of the draft. Four of those roster moves are now official.
Hornets trade with Rockets goes through
The Hornets officially acquired veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith and three future second-round picks from the Rockets, in what was essentially a salary dump for Houston. The three picks will be in 2027 (via Memphis), 2028 (via Houston), and 2033 (via Houston), giving the Hornets 18 second-rounders over the next seven drafts. Finney-Smith still has three years left on his current deal, but only the 2026-27 season is guaranteed money. It'll be interesting to see if the Hornets include him in another trade down the road or if they'll hang onto him for the entire season as a depth piece.
Coby White signs on the dotted line, returning to Charlotte
It didn't take long for the Hornets to get something worked out with Coby White after they agreed to trade LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. White officially signed a three-year, $74 million deal to return as the organization's starting point guard through the 2028-29 season. In 21 games with the Bugs this past year, White averaged 15.6 points, three rebounds, and three assists, knocking down 46% of his shots and 39% from three. Oh, and he hit one of the biggest shots in franchise history with his three against Miami in the Play-In Tournament.
Draft picks Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson sign their rookie deals
The Hornets' two first-round picks, and only selections in this year's draft, Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr., each signed their rookie deals. Steinbach, according to Spotrac, has a four-year deal that totals $24,981,907, $10,715,760 of which is guaranteed money. As for Anderson, he has a 4-year, $20,613,239 deal ($8,727,480 in guaranteed money).
The trades featuring LaMelo Ball (Minnesota) and Miles Bridges (Phoenix) are still not official. Those should go through in the near future.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.