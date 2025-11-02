Can the Hornets knock off the upstart Jazz? Score predictions for tonight's matchup in Charlotte
24 hours after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Charlotte Hornets have the chance to get off the mat against a young and hungry Utah Jazz squad. Charlotte is likely to line up without starting point guard LaMelo Ball tonight, making a difficult task of ending their three-game skid all the more daunting.
Score predictions for tonight's game from the Hornets on SI staff are in.
Matt Alquiza: Jazz 125, Hornets 117
Charlotte is at a major size disadvantage against Utah. Not only do the Hornets start a small lineup for modern NBA standards, the Jazz start a five-man lineup that boasts three seven-footers. One of those big men, Walker Kessler, will be sidelined with an injury, but Utah can replace his production with a former Hornet Jusuf Nurkic who is off to a nice start with the Jazz.
I don't believe the Hornets will be able to get enough stops to win tonight. Lauri Markkanen is playing at al All-NBA level and Charlotte doesn't have a natural matchup for the extra-smooth three-level scoring big man.
Austin Leake: Hornets 115, Jazz 112
It’s been just as bad a start to a season as I can remember for the Hornets, but they have to win the games that are winnable and that starts tonight. Look for Collin Sexton to have a big game versus his former team.
Ian Black: Hornets 116, Jazz 108
The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Jazz are down a couple starters. Lauri Markkanen is going to get his shots off, but the Hornets should be able to find success if they can keep the rest of the Jazz from getting going.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 118, Jazz 113
If ever there was a game the Hornets needed, it’s this one. They’re reeling after a good start, but the Jazz are a team they can beat. It’s hard to know what version of the team will show up, but I suspect we see a better one tonight.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 127, Jazz 114
I would have maybe gone with the Jazz if Walker Kessler wasn't out. With him sidelined, the Hornets simply have much more individual quality, and they should make it count in a somewhat comfortable win.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
LaMelo Ball's ankle injuries continue, status vs. Minnesota is in question
Is it time to panic about the Charlotte Hornets' defense?
The Hornets attempt to put an end to losing slide versus Minnesota