Hornets lose their third straight, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves
It's been a rough week for the Charlotte Hornets.
Earlier this week, the team discovered that star Brandon Miller has no timetable to return from his shoulder injury. On Tuesday and Thursday, they dwindled a large deficit against Miami and then Orlando down to just three, before letting the game get out of control and suffering disappointing defeats.
The Hornets entered the game with a back-to-back looming, playing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Star guard LaMelo Ball was questionable headed in; however, the guard ended up being cleared and started for the Buzz.
A 20-6 run in the first quarter allowed the Hornets to take a 31-25 lead headed into the second quarter. It was the first time this season that Charlotte held their opponent to under 30 first-half points, and Miles Bridges was leading the charge for the Hornets' lead.
After struggling over the past week, Bridges turned on the jets tonight, with 21 first-half points on 8/11 shooting (5-8 three-point). Bridges has been critical of himself and acknowledged that he does need to perform better, and his first-half performance showed.
The two teams fought back and forth in the second quarter; however, the Hornets entered halftime with a 56-50 lead. With the Timberwolves missing Anthony Edwards, this was the chance for the Hornets to get right and get back in the win column, and their excellent start was what fans have been wanting to see for the previous week.
However, the game was headed back in the direction of the last two.
After keeping the game close, the Timberwolves were able to put together a 23-6 run, pushing their lead up to as many as 17 points. It was a carbon copy of what has happened for the Hornets during their last two losses, and it is becoming a clear issue with the team so far this season.
It was another rough loss for the Hornets, and the team fell 122-105. They'll get a chance to bounce back tomorrow night with a matchup against the Utah Jazz.
Tre Mann
After a rough start to the season, Tre Mann recorded a season-high 16 points on 6-15 (2-7 3PT), adding 5 assists, a steal, and only one turnover.
Mann has struggled in the early parts of the season after missing nearly all of last season with a back injury. Fans have needed to stay patient with Tre, and tonight was a good chance to see what he can bring the team when fully healthy.
While it is the early parts of the season, it is good to see Tre look like himself again.
