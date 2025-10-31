Charles Lee discusses what went wrong in the Hornets loss to the Magic
The Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight Thursday night, and once again, they climbed back into a one-score game, all to see it go away in the blink of an eye. The Orlando Magic walked out of Spectrum Center with a 123-107 victory.
Here are some of the highlights from Charles Lee's postgame press conference.
If tonight's defensive issues were the same as the Miami game
"A little bit different, but just in general, our defensive execution was not good enough. To come off of last game and start the game with a 38-point first quarter and a 33-point second quarter, especially with the points of emphasis being taking care of the paint, defending without fouling, second chance points — it felt like those reared their head too much in that first half."
The onslaught of turnovers once the game got close
"Good defensive stops, unfortunate mishaps in transition, but things that hopefully we can convert better as we just keep moving through the season."
If the offense took a step back tonight
"I definitely didn't think we had that extra gear that we had been playing with the last few games. I don't know if it's coming off that road trip or what it is, but we've got to be able to find that juice. It starts with being able to get stops. You get stops, we're usually out in transition and playing confidently. We've got to get more stops to play with the kind of pace we want to play with."
Starting Sion James
"We've been switching up our lineups depending on some of the defensive matchups that we had, or just trying to find that right balance with our team, trying to give us a little bit of pop off the bench. I think Sion's been playing really well, earned an opportunity to start. His physicality defensively, and then how he can match up everybody else, made some sense for us.
Miles Bridges' efficiency since opening night
"I think he gets some decent looks in the paint. We got to figure out how to get him a couple of more around the basket. Those empty corner pick-and-rolls, I think, are good for him, and if we can find him in those seams can really help. And then I think just some of the shot selection on some of his threes... can we get some more catch and shoot? He'll knock 'em down as he keeps playing."
