Hornets, 76ers Drop Starting Lineups for Massive Eastern Conference Clash
In this story:
The Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to stay red-hot at home and move to 6-0 on this homestand with a win tonight over the Philadelphia 76ers. A win would also bring them to within one game of securing a .500 or better season.
Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for tonight's game.
The first five for the Hornets
G LaMelo Ball - Melo has caught fire from downtown, sinking 17 triples over his last three games. He's also shot 50% or better in three games of the current five-game winning streak.
G Kon Knueppel - K2 hit six threes in the win over New York and was two assists shy of a triple-double.
G Brandon Miller - B-Mill has also heated up, rattling off five straight with at least three made threes. For the month, he's shooting the cover off the ball, connecting on 44% from downtown.
F Miles Bridges - Bridges is the only one of the Hornets' starting five who attempts threes that hasn't been making them. He's 0/9 in his last three games and 1/12 going back to the last four. He's at 26% on the month from beyond the arc.
C Moussa Diabaté - After posting back-to-back double-doubles, Moussa had a vintage Moose game where he made his impact beyond the stat sheet. He played extremely tight defense on Karl-Anthony Towns and did a good job when switched on to guards.
The first five for the 76ers
G Tyrese Maxey - For the first time in three weeks, Maxey will be in uniform for the Sixers. He's missed several games with a finger injury, so it'll be interesting to see how he does in his return to the floor.
G VJ Edgecombe - If it weren't for Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, Edgecombe would probably be the Rookie of the Year. He's averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 35% from three.
F Dom Barlow - The young, springy forward averages eight points and four rebounds per game.
F Paul George - Brandon Miller gets to go up against his idol, and the Hornets get a shot at the guy who said his career would be over if he came to Charlotte.
C Joel Embiid - Diabaté did a great job on KAT the other night, but this is a whole other challenge with Embiid, arguably the best post scorer in the league.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.