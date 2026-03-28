Hornets, 76ers Drop Starting Lineups for Massive Eastern Conference Clash

The Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to stay red-hot at home and move to 6-0 on this homestand with a win tonight over the Philadelphia 76ers. A win would also bring them to within one game of securing a .500 or better season.

Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for tonight's game.

The first five for the Hornets

G LaMelo Ball - Melo has caught fire from downtown, sinking 17 triples over his last three games. He's also shot 50% or better in three games of the current five-game winning streak.

G Kon Knueppel - K2 hit six threes in the win over New York and was two assists shy of a triple-double.

G Brandon Miller - B-Mill has also heated up, rattling off five straight with at least three made threes. For the month, he's shooting the cover off the ball, connecting on 44% from downtown.

F Miles Bridges - Bridges is the only one of the Hornets' starting five who attempts threes that hasn't been making them. He's 0/9 in his last three games and 1/12 going back to the last four. He's at 26% on the month from beyond the arc.

C Moussa Diabaté - After posting back-to-back double-doubles, Moussa had a vintage Moose game where he made his impact beyond the stat sheet. He played extremely tight defense on Karl-Anthony Towns and did a good job when switched on to guards.

The first five for the 76ers

G Tyrese Maxey - For the first time in three weeks, Maxey will be in uniform for the Sixers. He's missed several games with a finger injury, so it'll be interesting to see how he does in his return to the floor.

G VJ Edgecombe - If it weren't for Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, Edgecombe would probably be the Rookie of the Year. He's averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 35% from three.

F Dom Barlow - The young, springy forward averages eight points and four rebounds per game.

F Paul George - Brandon Miller gets to go up against his idol, and the Hornets get a shot at the guy who said his career would be over if he came to Charlotte.

C Joel Embiid - Diabaté did a great job on KAT the other night, but this is a whole other challenge with Embiid, arguably the best post scorer in the league.

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