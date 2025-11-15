Hornets come unglued against Bucks in overtime, drop to 4-8 on the season
Close, but no cigar. The Charlotte Hornets nearly scooped up a massive road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in NBA Cup play, but fell in overtime by a 147-134 score. The game got away from the Bugs in the extra frame, particularly on the defensive end, where they really became unglued.
Best of the Night: Kon Knueppel
Knueppel was great once again, but my goodness did he hit some big-time shots when the Hornets needed them most. In the final minute or so of the game, he hit a pair of threes that tied the game up, one of which sent the game to overtime. Miles Bridges missed what would have been a highlight reel dunk, and the long rebound fell right into Knueppel's lap. There was no panic or rushed movement. Just got it up and drilled it.
Worst of the Night: Defense...by a mile
Milwaukee shot an absurd 65% from the floor. 65%! Not for a quarter or a half, for the game! That's insane. Giving up 18 points in just five minutes is certainly a problem. They were so concerned with Giannis Antetokounmpo and rightfully so, but too much attention led to an easy five points. Giannis was trapped by Miles Bridges and Tre Mann, and a little give-and-go action freed him up for an easy two. The other, Giannis, received a pass at the elbow, and Bridges left Kyle Kuzma wide open for a corner three.
Highlight of the Night: Tre Mann
How could it be anything else? My, oh my. Tre Mann climbing the ladder and slamming it home over the 6'11" defensive beast was something I didn't have on the bingo card heading into the night. Oh, and Eric Collins losing his mind always makes it a million times better.
Up Next: Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets will be right back at it tonight in Charlotte, taking on the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
