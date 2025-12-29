How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks: Tip-off time, TV channel, odds, and key players

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will look to do something they haven't been able to do in nearly a full calendar year — win three straight games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are the only things standing in their way.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's clash between the Hornets and Bucks.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (11-20) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-19)

Date/Time: Monday, December 29th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Players to watch

Myles Turner (MIL): Turner has experienced a slight dip in his production this season, averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. With Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee out, the Hornets will have just one true center available in Moussa Diabate. This could be a big night for Turner, who really needs to step up if the Bucks want to climb out of this early-season hole.

Miles Bridges (CHA): With Knueppel out, I actually think this puts more pressure on Bridges, although he's in the frontcourt. He's been Mr. Consistent for the Hornets, but tonight, he needs to raise the bar and play efficiently on the offensive end of the floor to balance out what LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller give you.

The Hornets have won two straight, and now, they're starting to gain a little respect from the oddsmakers despite not having Kon Knueppel available to them tonight. Milwaukee is just a 3.5-point road favorite for this one. The over/under is sitting at 227.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

