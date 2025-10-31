Hornets comeback efforts thwarted by runs from Magic, fall to 2-3 on the season
After a three game road trip, the Charlotte Hornets returned home to the Spectrum Center to take on Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
The Magic entered the game as -3.5 favorites over the Hornets, and quickly proved that the line may have been too low.
Out of the gate, the Magic took control of the game. They were hitting shots from everywhere, and Anthony Black had 10 points on 4/6 in the first quarter in place of Jalen Suggs. Franz Wagner, who was questionable headed into the night, excelled in the first quarter as well, scoring 11 points on 4/7.
The Hornets trailed 38-31 after one, and have now allowed 30+ points in the first quarter of every game this season.
From there, Orlando's lead only grew. Orlando led by as many as 16 in the first half, hitting 9 threes and completely outplaying Charlotte on both offense and defense. It looked eerily similar to Tuesday night's loss against Miami, but the comparisons did not stop there.
Charlotte was able to get themselves back into the game, with a 10-2 run led by LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, and Moussa Diabate. The previous 16 point deficit was cut down to just three, and Charlotte was back in the game.
As said before, the game was eerily similar to Tuesday night's loss. After cutting the lead down to just three, the Hornets allowed a 19-5 run from the end of the third into the beginning of the fourth, slamming the door shut on any comeback effort the Hornets had in them.
In the end, the Hornets dropped their third loss on the season and the first in the Spectrum Center, falling 123-107. They tumble to 2-3 on the season, and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.
Pro: The Rookie Class
The Hornets four rookies, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, all played extended minutes for the Buzz tonight. Despite the loss, Jeff Peterson and co. have clearly found a group of NBA players that can benefit the team both in the now and the future, and the organization should be thrilled with what they have.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets shake up starting lineup, will start three rookies vs. Magic
How to watch Hornets vs. Magic: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Let's hope the leaked Charlotte Hornets City Edition jerseys are not real
Perfect timing? Score predictions for Hornets vs. struggling Orlando Magic