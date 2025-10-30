Hornets shake up starting lineup, will start three rookies vs. Magic
The Charlotte Hornets (2-2) are back in action Thursday night in Spectrum Center, looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing performance in Miami a couple of days ago.
Moments ago, the Hornets and Orlando Magic (1-4) announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
The Five for the Hive
G LaMelo Ball
LaMelo got off to a blistering start and looked like he was well on his way to another one of those nights where everything he put up went in. After sitting out the end of the first and pretty deep into the second, he went cold and only scored five more points the rest of the night.
G Sion James
The second-round pick out of Duke has been quite the surprise through the first four games, being one of the first guys off the bench for Charles Lee. Tonight, he'll notch his first career start.
G Kon Knueppel
Very few rookies are off to a better start than Kon Knueppel. He's hit the most threes in NBA history through a player's first five games, drilling five triples on Tuesday. Knueppel has made at least three threes in all four games this season.
F Miles Bridges
Bridges didn't have his touch against Miami, going just 6/16 from the field and just 2/7 from long range. It was, however, the 14th time he's reached double figures in his last 15 games dating back to last season, continuing to be a steady presence offensively.
C Ryan Kalkbrenner
Through the first four games of the season, Kalkbrenner leads all rookies in rebounds per game and leads the entire NBA in field goal percentage, sinking 17 of his 19 attempts from the floor. He went a perfect 5-for-5 against Miami on Tuesday night while also pulling down six boards. He also recorded three steals.
Starters for the Magic
G Desmond Bane
G Anthony Black
F Tristan Da Silva
F Paolo Banchero
F Franz Wagner
The Hornets and Magic will tip off at approximately 7:10 p.m. tonight. You can catch the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
