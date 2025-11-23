Hornets head to Atlanta looking to put an end to five-game losing streak

The Hornets (4-12) hit the road down I-85 on Sunday for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (10-7). The Hawks swept the season series in 2024-25, winning the four games by an average of 13.25 points per game.

The Hornets enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak, most recently falling 131-116 against the Clippers at home yesterday behind the power of a 55-point explosion from James Harden.

Shot-making has been difficult for the young Hornets as of late, with the team converting only 43.3% of shots and 32.2% of threes during the losing streak. With the league averages sitting at 46.9% and 35.9% respectively, the team has some work to do to get back to some of the success seen earlier in the season.

In spite of the team-wide difficulties, fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel has been shooting the lights out. The rookie out of Duke has scored less than 24 points just once during the losing streak, all while maintaining 56.4/42.2/90.0 shooting splits.

The Hawks enter the game on the heels of a 115-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Kristaps Porzingis paced the team in scoring during the victory with 30 points, while forward Jalen Johnson chipped in an 18-point double-double himself.

Key Matchup - Winning the Turnover Battle

The Hornets average 16.2 turnovers per game on the season, the eighth-worst mark in the league. The defensive end of the turnover battle does not fare any better for Charlotte, with only two teams averaging fewer steals than the Hornets' 6.9 per game.

On the other side, the Hawks are around the middle of the league in turnovers committed as a team. Where the team thrives, though, is creating disruption with 9.7 steals per game, the fifth-most in the league. Not only does the team force turnovers, but they convert said turnovers into easy baskets with 22.2 points off turnovers per game.

2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Dyson Daniels is the primary catalyst for Atlanta here, locking up opponents and creating 2.3 steals per game on the young season.

To end the losing streak, both against the Hawks and overall, the Hornets will need to place extra attention on taking care of the basketball and avoiding situations that result in easy baskets for the opponent, especially by having a plan to deal with Daniels.

LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, and Kon Knueppel are the primary playmakers on the Hornets roster and are responsible for 16.9 assists and 8.7 turnovers per game amongst them, so any potential successes are likely starting with this group.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Josh Green (Shoulder), Grant Williams (Knee); QUESTIONABLE Tre Mann (Ankle), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Ankle), Pat Connaughton (Calf)

Hawks: OUT - Trae Young (Knee), QUESTIONABLE Keaton Wallace (Personal), Onyeka Okongwu (Ankle)

Projected Starting Lineups

Position Charlotte Hornets Atlanta Hawks Point Guard LaMelo Ball Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shooting Guard Kon Knueppel Dyson Daniels Small Forward Brandon Miller Zaccharie Risacher Power Forward Miles Bridges Jalen Johnson Center Mousa Diabate Kristaps Porzingis

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

James Harden records 55 points as the Hornets fall to the underwhelming Clippers

NBA insider floats bonkers LaMelo Ball trade idea that helps no one

Kon Knueppel cements his status as the Rookie of the Year favorite with dominant performance in Indiana

Bill Simmons can't stop watching 'bad' Charlotte Hornets this season