Hornets head to South Beach for division clash against the Heat
The Hornets (2-1) wrap up their three-game road trip on Tuesday, this time headed down to Miami to take on the division rival Heat (2-1). The Heat won the season series 3-1 in 2024-25.
The Hornets enter the game running hot on offense, most recently defeating the Wizards 139-113. Bridges, Knueppel, and Sexton all scored 20+ points, but it was LaMelo Ball’s 38-13-13 performance that truly shone.
At 132.0 points, the Hornets currently are averaging the most points per game in the NBA. The unselfishness of the roster has been remarkable thus far, with the Hornets ranking first in assists per game and catch-and-shoot points per game as well.
The Heat enter the game on the heels of a 115-107 victory against the Knicks at home. Norman Powell led the way with 29/7/3, while Bam Adebayo chipped in a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double.
The Heat appear to once again be a strong defensive unit, ranking fourth in the league in defensive rating at 105.5. Unlike last season’s Heat, this season’s squad has played at a much faster pace. Last season, Miami’s pace of 97.08 possessions per 48 minutes was 27th league-wide. This season? A league-leading 109.67.
Key Matchup - Keeping Up, Efficiently
All signs point towards a shootout when two teams clash with top-5 ratings in pace, points per game, and a variety of talented scorers on both sides. Both teams have done a great job making the best of that style, roughly a week into the season.
As the season progresses, though, and regression to the mean happens for every team as more games are played, the key for squads like this is going to be sticking strong in the fundamentals that make this brand of basketball work.
For a Hornets squad that had the sixth-most turnovers in the NBA last season with 15.5 per game, and a Heat squad that has the fourth-most turnovers this season with 18.3 per game, this mindset is even more important.
The team that stays in control while maintaining the game they have cultivated to this point in the season should be in a great spot to take this opening clash in the season series.
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT Brandon Miller (Shoulder), Josh Green (Shoulder), Grant Williams (Knee) ; QUESTIONABLE Tre Mann (Jaw)
Heat: OUT - Tyler Herro (Foot/Ankle), Terry Rozier (Leave), Kasparas Jakucionis (Groin) QUESTIONABLE - Simone Fontecchio (Calf)
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat
PG
LaMelo Ball
Davion Mitchell
SG
Collin Sexton
Norman Powell
SF
Kon Knueppel
Andrew Wiggins
PF
Miles Bridges
Bam Adebayo
C
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Kel'el Ware
