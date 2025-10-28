Analyst's dream and realistic Hornets trade targets reveal one thing
The Charlotte Hornets came into the year needing a center, and while their rotation has been pretty solid, it seems as if that remains the one position they could truly upgrade. The Hornets are getting by with a combination of Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner, but neither would be a starter on a ton of other teams.
They've been extremely solid, though. Kalkbrenner is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 25 minutes a night. Diabate, in 20.3 minutes, is averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds. Still, those aren't elite stat lines, which is why one analyst's dream and realistic trade options both target the position.
The Hornets still need to trade for a center, analyst claims
Bleacher Report analyst Andy Bailey listed one realistic trade target for each team along with a dream scenario. The realistic, plausible option is for the Hornets to trade for veteran center Clint Capela.
"If they're better than expected, they may want to beef up that spot in the rotation. The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, have a surplus of size and an affordable veteran center in Clint Capela. His experience as a rim-runner with James Harden could make him a nice fit alongside LaMelo Ball," Bailey wrote.
Capela would not be a long-term addition, but he could be a short-term stopgap to both help the Hornets get better and develop their centers. Both Diabate and Kalkbrenner are young, so they remain the future even if Capela arrives.
Bailey's dream scenario is a little different. Adding Jarrett Allen would be a move for now and the future. Allen is an All-Star, so he'd take most of the minutes and stick around longer, thereby impacting both Diabate and Kalkbrenner.
"And if the Hornets are way better than expectations, they may be able to talk the Cleveland Cavaliers into a roster-balancing trade that would give them Jarrett Allen and move Evan Mobley to the 5 in Cleveland. It would surely take some sweeteners from Charlotte's side, but the Hornets may have enough to get it done," Bailey wrote.
So far, the Hornets are better than expected. The schedule has been moderately soft, but they still are so close to being 3-0 and have the best offensive rating and 10th-best defensive rating in the NBA. They might be good enough to warrant a move, and if so, these are some to consider.
