Brandon Miller is reportedly set to seek a second opinion on shoulder injury
Entering the 2025-26 season, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the Charlotte Hornets with all of their key pieces back 100% healthy and the welcomed additions of Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, and the rest of the 2025 draft class.
The Eastern Conference seems to be wide-open this year due to a handful of teams being impacted by losing All-Star caliber players for the season and the thinking was that if the Hornets can finally get some luck on their side, they can make a push for the postseason.
It's not all doom and gloom just yet, but it only took two games for the injury bug to strike the Purple and Teal once again, and now Brandon Miller's status is in question. He left Saturday's game against Philadelphia with a shoulder injury, and on Monday, it was revealed that he has a shoulder subluxation. If it's a non-surgical matter, this injury typically takes 3-6 weeks to heal.
On Tuesday, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed some news that will have Hornets fans thinking the worst possible outcome.
“League sources have informed me that Brandon Miller is actually seeking a second opinion right now. That can kind of give you a feel on where things are at right now. The Hornets plan to re-evaluate Miller once the team gets back from its road trip, which will be the middle of this week. So I think at that point, Brandon Miller will know more about the second opinion and where to go from here. But anytime you’re getting a second or third opinion, that doesn’t always fare well for your status moving forward.”
This doesn't necessarily mean Miller was told his injury would be season-ending, but it is likely, however, that the initial opinion he received was not one he wanted to hear, which is why you go out and seek a second opinion.
The Hornets will be without Miller tonight in Miami and probably for the foreseeable future. If this does result in a long-term recovery, it completely changes the outlook on the season for Charlotte.
