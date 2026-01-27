Hornets Hold 50-Point Lead for Second Time in January, Take Down Sixers by 37

You can count on one hand the amount of teams that have been better than the Charlotte Hornets since 2026 started, and Monday afternoon further confirmed that.

Coming off two-straight wins over the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, the Hornets were looking to win three straight for the first time this season, and the first time since January 15-20th of last season.

The Hornets would be facing a Philadelphia 76ers team without two of their stars in Joel Embiid and Paul George, with the former looking like the league MVP we saw just a few seasons ago.

While the Hornets grabbed a six point lead headed into the second quarter, they put their foot on the gas in the second and third quarter and did not look back. The team recorded 81 points in the middle two quarters, with the Sixers recording just 37 points.

It was led by 26 points across the two periods by third year wing Brandon Miller, who continues to shine as of lately. He shot 8-9 from the field, and 5-6 from three during that timespan, and was able to help the Hornets grab their second 50 point lead this month.

Which, speaking of, the Hornets have held two 49+ point leads in January. Since 1996, every Hornets team combined has recorded just one 49+ point lead.

They had eight players in double-digits, and Miller led the way with 30 points in just 27 minutes.

The Hornets eventually defeated the Sixers 130-93, winning their 19th game of the season and tying their wins total from last season.

The Hornets in January

Since the month of January started, the Hornets are fourth in wins, second in offensive rating, fifth in defensive rating, first in net rating, first in rebound percentage, second in true shooting percentage, ninth in three-point percentage, and fourth in effective field-goal percentage.

In their eight wins this month, the Hornets have won by an average margin of victory of 25.5 points.

To put it shortly, the Hornets have been one of the best teams in the NBA in the month of January. They are 8-6, and have moved to 19-28 on the season.

