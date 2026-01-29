Hornets Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Mavericks with Flagg’s Status Unclear

The Charlotte Hornets are starting to look less like a rebuilding team searching for answers and more like one that's beginning to understand itself.

Can they win five in a row?

Because after Wednesday night’s 112-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte has now won four straight games for the first time since February 2022. The victory pushed the Hornets to 20–28 on the season and into 11th place in the Eastern Conference, leapfrogging Milwaukee after spending much of the year hovering near the bottom of the standings. It's a small shift numerically, but it speaks to how sharply Charlotte’s play has trended upward over the past month.

That momentum will be tested Thursday night in Dallas, where the Hornets face a Mavericks team that enters at 19–28 and 11th in the Western Conference. Dallas is coming off a 118–105 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday and is still navigating a fluid injury situation as it plays the second night of a back-to-back.

What continues to anchor Charlotte’s recent success is its starting lineup. The group of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté has been one of the most effective five-man units in the league this season. Against Memphis, all five starters finished comfortably in the positive in plus-minus, while the bench struggled to sustain the same level of play.

Charlotte is now 10–1 when that starting five shares the floor, posting one of the best net ratings of any high-minute lineup in the NBA. Since the start of 2026, the Hornets are 9–6 and rank near the top of the league in net rating, with elite offensive efficiency and a defense that has steadily tightened as rotations have stabilized.

Will Cooper Flagg Play Tonight?

Dallas, meanwhile, is a team still searching for rhythm. Last night, the Mavericks were without several key contributors against Minnesota and struggled with turnovers and perimeter shooting. Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving remain sidelined, while Cooper Flagg, who was initially listed as unlikely before being ruled out on Wednesday, likely enters the game on Thursday as questionable. (The injury report is not yet finalized.) Klay Thompson is likely probable after sitting out the first leg of the back-to-back.

Despite the absences, Dallas remains a dangerous opponent at home, particularly if it can clean up its ball security and get more consistent production from its supporting cast. For Charlotte, the challenge will be maintaining its defensive discipline and resisting the lulls that can creep in.

Key Matchup

Hornets' Starting Five vs. Mavericks' Ball Pressure

Charlotte's main group of starters have dominated games by controlling the pace and limiting mistakes, while Dallas struggled with turnovers against Minnesota. If the Hornets' primary five can dictate the tempo early and force the Mavericks into rushed possessions, it tilts the game heavily in Charlotte's favor. How Dallas responds defensively (albeit, especially if Flagg is available) could determine whether this turns into another statement night for Charlotte or a grind-it-out road test.

Injury Report (Not Final)

Hornets: OUT: Mason Plumlee (groin)

Mavericks: OUT: Anthony Davis (hand), Kyrie Irving (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Cooper Flagg (ankle, injury management) PROBABLE: Klay Thompson (injury management)

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Mavericks G LaMelo Ball Naji Marshall G Brandon Miller Max Christie F Kon Knueppel Caleb Martin F Miles Bridges P.J. Washington C Moussa Diabaté Daniel Gafford

