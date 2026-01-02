Hornets look to kick off the new year with a win against the Bucks

Game Preview

The Hornets (11-22) kick off their new year with a trip to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (14-20). Tonight’s matchup will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams in the regular season, with the Bucks currently leading the series 2-1.

The Hornets ended 2025 on a two-game losing streak after hard-fought losses, the first of which came against the Bucks on Monday. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller combined for 57 points as a pair, but turnovers by the Hornets combined with an extremely efficient shooting night for the Bucks ultimately led to the loss.

Ball has been a particularly effective shooter as of late, sporting a 47.6/51.9/82.3 shooting split over his last five games. For reference, his All-Star season in 2021-22 saw splits of 42.9/38.9/87.2. Returning to averages in that realm would go a long way for a Hornets team only four games out of a play-in spot in the standings.

Kon Knueppel missed the first game of his career when these teams met earlier in the week, but the rookie sensation returned against the Warriors on New Years eve to the tune of 20 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Bucks come on the heels of a 114-113 loss against the Wizards. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his strong play since returning from an eight-game injury absence, bringing his averages to 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game over the three games.

Antetokounmpo’s return is much welcomed for a Bucks team currently on pace for 33 wins. The last time the Bucks had as few as 33 wins was the 2015-16 season- Antetokounmpo’s third in the league.

Key Matchup - Winning the three-point battle

At 38.8% for the Hornets and 39.4% for the Bucks, both teams come into the matchup ranked top-five in the league in percentage of points that come from the deep ball. Not only are the teams finding success, but individual players in Kon Knueppel and A.J. Green are also top-12 in the league in overall threes made.

Kon Knueppel and his blistering 43.2% on 8.5 attempts per game from deep will be a welcome addition for a Hornets team that may have another firefight on their hands. Not only do the Bucks rely heavily on three pointers, but the opponents of the Hornets make 38.8% of their shots from deep- the highest mark in the league.

In the three previous matchups of the season, Milwaukee has made 40%, 58.8%, and 47.1% of three pointers taken, meanwhile the Hornets have capped out at 37.8% in the second meeting.

Be it finding ways to convert more from beyond the arc or finding ways to stunt Milwaukee’s success from the same range, Charles Lee’s team will need a strong game plan to clean up the margins for the most valuable shot and even up the season series.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Grant Williams (Knee), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Elbow), Mason Plumlee (Groin); PROBABLE Miles Bridges (Ankle); QUESTIONABLE Moussa Diabate (Wrist)

Bucks: OUT Taurean Prince (Neck)

Projected Starting Lineups