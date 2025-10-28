All Hornets

Hornets starting five for Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat

Hornets are headed to Miami to take on the Heat.

Owen O'Connor

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
It's the fourth game of the season for the Charlotte Hornets, and they'll be taking on the Miami Heat in a Tuesday night showdown.

The Heat will be without wing Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionas, and Terry Rozier, while the Hornets will be missing Grant Williams, Brandon Miller, and Josh Green.

The Five for the Hive

LaMelo Ball

Is it too early to discuss All-NBA? LaMelo is coming off what could be the best game of his NBA career, where he recorded 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. Ball is averaging some of the best numbers in the NBA to start the year, at 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 2 steals, and shooting 41.9% from deep. If things continue, it could absolutely make sense for Ball to be an All-NBA player.

Collin Sexton

The eighth-year veteran Sexton has started three of his first four games with the Hornets, averaging 18.7 points on the year. Sexton came over in a deal with the Utah Jazz and has lived up to the part for the Hornets. He's provided great defense as well as been an exciting watch on offense, allowing the ball to be taken out of LaMelo Ball's hands significantly more.

Kon Knueppel

It's Kon's third start in his rookie year, and he'll likely continually start as Brandon Miller is injured. The Hornets' fourth overall has been fantastic to start his rookie season, averaging 15.0 points per game on 55.2% from the field and 57.3% from three. Kon should be in early Rookie of the Year discussions, and he has been everything the organization could have asked for.

Miles Bridges

Bridges had a strong fourth quarter in Sunday evening's victory over the Washington Wizards, where he recorded 15 points on 5/6 from the field. Bridges is having a stellar start to his year, averaging 19.3 points a night across his four contests. Bridges is also having a great rebounding year, putting up 8 boards a night.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Kalkbrenner has started all four games for the Hornets thus far. Although initial impressions were that Kalkbrenner and Diabate would switch off starting roles based on matchup, the Hornets' second-round pick has impressed enough that he has continually started for Charlotte. He'll be primarily matched up with Heat second-year center Kel'el Ware.

Starters for the Heat

G Davion Mitchell

G Pelle Larson

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

C Kel'el Ware

The Hornets and Heat will tip off at 7:30 Tuesday night.

Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

