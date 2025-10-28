Brandon Miller’s injury would have doomed the old Hornets, but not this group
To be successful in the NBA, you'd better have quality depth.
As the Charlotte Hornets have found out in recent years, having a weak bench typically leads to disappointing results. Injuries have played a big role in Charlotte's lack of depth, leading to their demise, but this year, they are better equipped to absorb some hits, as long as they don't come in bunches.
Brandon Miller left Saturday's game against Philadelphia with a shoulder injury and is now seeking a second opinion, which isn't a comforting thing for the Hornets faithful to hear. We won't speculate on the severity of the injury itself or the possible timeline to recovery, but if it does happen to be a long-term situation, the Hornets still have a puncher's chance in what is a watered-down Eastern Conference.
Obviously, losing a player of Miller's caliber would certainly hurt, but it's not like Charles Lee has a bare cupboard to work with. Collin Sexton will continue to take his place in the starting lineup, and with him, LaMelo Ball, and rookie Kon Knueppel, the Hornets have three reliable options in the backcourt.
LaMelo is a superstar, and Sexton is an energizer bunny who plays the game the right way, so if Knueppel continues to play well beyond his years, the Hornets will be just fine. This isn't a team that's going to go barreling toward another 60-loss season because of one injury, albeit to arguably their best player.
Jeff Peterson did everything he could this past offseason to build the roster in a way that would protect the Hornets if the worst-case scenario took place. Beyond Sexton, the Hornets can also insert veteran Pat Connaughton and rookie Liam McNeeley, who is someone the front office and coaching staff already think highly of. Those guys are better suited to play the three, but they have versatility, as does Sexton and Knueppel. Even Sion James is playing much better than expected and has clearly earned the trust of Charles Lee, considering he was the second guy to come off the bench in the season opener.
Can the Hornets make the play-in as currently constructed? And by that I mean without Miller? It's possible, but they're going to need some help. They can't afford another injury-plagued year from LaMelo Ball, and they will probably have to go out and get some help at the trade deadline. Nevertheless, they'll be a competitive bunch, which is a far cry from recent years following an injury to a key player.
