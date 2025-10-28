How to watch Hornets vs. Heat: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will conclude their three-game road trip in Miami against the Heat before hopping on a plane and returning to the Queen City. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (2-1) vs. Miami Heat (2-1)
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 28th, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center (19,600)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Recent history between the Hornets and Heat
The Heat have dominated this matchup over the years, winning 14 of the last 17 meetings, which is mind-boggling. One of those defeats came last year when the Hornets snuck out of Miami with a 105-102 victory in March. Charlotte's starting five that night was LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Bridges was red-hot in that one, scoring 35 points on 12/19 shooting, including a 5/11 night from downtown.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Hornets are currently 6-point underdogs, and once again, the absence of Brandon Miller is likely keeping this line from being much tighter. Charlotte was able to get things fixed after a sloppy start the other night in Washington, but it's the Wizards, with all due respect. A slow start and long stretches of poor play on both ends of the floor won't bode well for the Hornets tonight in Miami. It's going to take a full 48-minute effort to steal this one and return home with a 3-1 record. The over/under is sitting at 240.5, which makes sense given how these two teams play with pace.
