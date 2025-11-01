Hornets switch up starting five again, hoping for an offensive boost
Here, in just a few minutes, the Charlotte Hornets will throw the ball up in the air against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams have turned in their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.
The Five for the Hive
LaMelo Ball
There was some concern yesterday evening that Ball wouldn't be suiting up for this one when he was listed as questionable with ankle impingement. He was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and has since been cleared and will get the start at point guard.
Collin Sexton
A couple of nights ago, head coach Charles Lee opted to give rookie Sion James his first career start, which also gave a more balanced rotation off the bench. Tonight, Lee is shaking things up again, this time, giving Sexton the starting nod. In five games, Sexton is averaging 18.6 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting a scorching 60% from the field and 64% from three-point land.
Kon Knueppel
For the first time in his young NBA career, Knueppel was held to single digits in scoring, posting just five points in the loss to Orlando on Thursday night. In his first four games, he hit at least three three-pointers. They'll need a bounce-back performance from him tonight to keep pace with the Timberwolves.
Miles Bridges
Offensive efficiency has been an issue for Bridges in every game following the opener, and a big part of that comes down to shot selection. He's shooting just 39.5% from the field this season, which is well below his career average.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
The second-round pick out of Creighton continues his mind-boggling red-hot start from the field, entering tonight's game having made 27 of his 30 attempts from the floor. I've never seen anything like it, especially out of a rookie who everyone past on at least once in the draft. He'll have his work cut out for him tonight against Rudy Gobert, who is one of the best rim protectors in the Association.
Starters for the Timberwolves
Mike Conley
Donte DiVincenzo
Jaden McDaniels
Julius Randle
Rudy Gobert
The Hornets and Timberwolves are slated to tip things off at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
