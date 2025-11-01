All Hornets

Hornets switch up starting five again, hoping for an offensive boost

A look at the first group on the floor for the Hornets and T-Wolves.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates with center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Miles Bridges (0) against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates with center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Miles Bridges (0) against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Here, in just a few minutes, the Charlotte Hornets will throw the ball up in the air against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams have turned in their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.

The Five for the Hive

LaMelo Ball

There was some concern yesterday evening that Ball wouldn't be suiting up for this one when he was listed as questionable with ankle impingement. He was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and has since been cleared and will get the start at point guard.

Collin Sexton

A couple of nights ago, head coach Charles Lee opted to give rookie Sion James his first career start, which also gave a more balanced rotation off the bench. Tonight, Lee is shaking things up again, this time, giving Sexton the starting nod. In five games, Sexton is averaging 18.6 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting a scorching 60% from the field and 64% from three-point land.

Kon Knueppel

For the first time in his young NBA career, Knueppel was held to single digits in scoring, posting just five points in the loss to Orlando on Thursday night. In his first four games, he hit at least three three-pointers. They'll need a bounce-back performance from him tonight to keep pace with the Timberwolves.

Miles Bridges

Offensive efficiency has been an issue for Bridges in every game following the opener, and a big part of that comes down to shot selection. He's shooting just 39.5% from the field this season, which is well below his career average.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

The second-round pick out of Creighton continues his mind-boggling red-hot start from the field, entering tonight's game having made 27 of his 30 attempts from the floor. I've never seen anything like it, especially out of a rookie who everyone past on at least once in the draft. He'll have his work cut out for him tonight against Rudy Gobert, who is one of the best rim protectors in the Association.

Starters for the Timberwolves

Mike Conley

Donte DiVincenzo

Jaden McDaniels

Julius Randle

Rudy Gobert

The Hornets and Timberwolves are slated to tip things off at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

