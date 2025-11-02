Hornets try to get back on track and end losing streak against Ace Bailey and the Jazz
The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) wrap up their three game home stand on Sunday, this time hosting Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (2-3). The Hornets won both meetings between the squads last season.
The Hornets enter the game losers of three straight games, each loss coming by double digits. The team now holds a 119.6 defensive rating on the season, the third-worst mark in the league.
LaMelo Ball has been central to the success the Hornets have seen thus far, as evidenced by the team scoring 25.8 more points per 100 possessions when he is on the court compared to when he is on the bench.
The Jazz enter the game losers of two straight, most recently a 118-96 loss to the Suns in an NBA Cup game where the team shot just 37.5% from the field.
Lauri Markkanen has been a major engine for the Jazz offense, averaging a 33.8 points per game that is good for the fourth-most in the NBA this season. Not only is Markkanen putting the ball in the hoop often, but he is also doing so efficiently in shooting 50.5% from the field and 39.2% from three.
Key Matchup - Finding Success in Youth
The Hornets roster averages just 23.4 years of age, slightly younger than the 24.7 average of the Jazz. Not only are those the first and fifth-youngest rosters in the NBA respectively, but those youngsters are also playing important roles on these teams.
The average age of the Hornets on the court has been 24.0 years old, and the average age by usage is just slightly higher at 24.3. In fact, the Hornets started three rookies (Knueppel, James, and Kalkbrenner) against the Magic in a game against Orlando last week as head coach Charles Lee experiments with different lineups.
The Jazz are ever so slightly older at 24.8 years by minutes and 24.4 by usage, but both stats are still amongst the top-five youngest respectively.
Experienced vets like Ball and Markkanen will ultimately be the focal points for the success of these squads. With that said, the rate at which the less-experienced players are able to find ways to slow the game down, follow their coaching, and find ways to make a positive impact in supporting their star will likely play a large factor in the winner of tonight’s matchup.
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT Brandon Miller (Shoulder), Josh Green (Shoulder), Grant Williams (Knee)
Jazz: OUT - Walker Kessler (Shoulder), Isaiah Collier (Hamstring), Georges Niang (Foot))
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Keyonte George
Shooting Guard
Collin Sexton
Svi Mykhailiuk
Small Forward
Kon Knueppel
Lauri Markkanen
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Kyle Flipowski
Center
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Jusuf Nurkic
