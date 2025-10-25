How to watch Hornets vs. 76ers: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
After getting a couple of days to rest from an exciting season-opening win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will hit the road for the first time this season, beginning a three-game road trip this evening against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (1-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 25th, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena (21,000)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC
1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC
1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC
1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC
1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC
107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC
630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC
Recent history between the Hornets and 76ers
Over the last handful of years, the Charlotte Hornets have not fared well when squaring off with the Sixers, having dropped ten straight matchups dating back to 2022. Their last win over Philadelphia was November 23rd, 2022, behind a 22-point effort from the man who has been in the national spotlight the last few days, Terry Rozier. Last season, the Sixers had a clean sweep of the Bugs, winning the four games by an average of 7.7 points.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Sixers are currently 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 234.5. Philadelphia received an impressive debut from rookie VJ Edgecombe, who posted 34 points on 13/26 shooting on top of seven rebounds and three assists. Tyrese Maxey, however, led the way with a 40-point night, guiding the Sixers to a 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics. Although the Hornets made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener, going on the road and taking down a team that's had their number won't be easy.
