How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's time to start a new streak. The Charlotte Hornets rattled off nine wins in a row before dropping a close one to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Tonight's game versus Atlanta will be the team's final matchup before the All-Star break.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (25-29) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-29)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 11th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to Watch

Jalen Johnson (ATL): Johnson (knee) is questionable for tonight's game. If he plays, it could spell trouble for the Hornets, who will likely be without both members of their starting frontcourt. Even when Charlotte was at full strength just a few days ago against Atlanta, Johnson poured in 31 points, knocking down 10/18 shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner (CHA): As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the NBA has yet to announce any suspensions or fines to Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges. They're coming. With Diabaté almost certainly out for this one, it'll be up to the rookie to compete in the paint and on the glass with Onyeka Okongwu. Charlotte doesn't need a double-double from him; they just can't have him get manhandled all game long.

Although the Hornets may be without a couple of key starters, they are still, shockingly, favored by 5.5 points in this one. I'm assuming that Johnson's status being up in the air has something to do with that. The over/under for tonight's game is currently 233.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Coby White's 'Underrated' Skill That Could Unlock the Charlotte Hornets' Bench

Hornets Look to Regain Momentum Against Hawks After Chaotic Loss

DeMarcus Cousins Believes the Hornets Are Built to 'Ruin Seasons' for True Contenders

The Hornets Proved Three Things in Loss to Pistons That Forecast a Bright Future