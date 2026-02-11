Hornets Look to Regain Momentum Against Hawks After Chaotic Loss

The Charlotte Hornets will play on Wednesday night with little time to dwell about what went wrong on Monday. And even less clarity about what comes next.

Yes, Charlotte's nine-game winning streak ended in a 110-104 loss to Detroit that spiraled into a third-quarter altercation, four player ejections, and a fourth-quarter ejection for Hornets HC Charles Lee. As of Wednesday morning, the NBA had yet to announce discipline stemming from the incident, leaving lineup availability uncertain heading into the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break.

What is clear, however, is that the stakes for Buzz City remain more or less the same. Charlotte (25-29) is still firmly in the play-in picture and sits just behind Atlanta in the Eastern Conference standings. Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks is still about positioning.

Where the Hornets Go From Here

The Hornets’ recent surge wasn’t built on flukes. Over the past two weeks, Charlotte defended with intent, competed on the glass, and executed late in games. Monday's loss didn’t undo that foundation, but the response now matters more than the circumstances that ended the streak.

Atlanta enters the night holding a slim edge in the standings but remains inconsistent defensively. The Hawks have struggled containing dribble penetration without sending extra help and have been vulnerable in transition when opponents dictate physicality without losing structure.

For Charlotte, this game is about discipline. After Monday's emotions boiled over, the Hornets can't afford early frustration or rushed possessions. Playing with pace is fine, playing out of control isn't.

With the All-Star break looming, Wednesday offers a chance to reset the tone and head into the pause with clarity instead of lingering questions.

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Liam McNeeley (ankle), Coby White (calf)

Hawks: OUT: Jonathan Kuminga (knee) DOUBTFUL: Jalen Johnson (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zaccharie Risacher (quad)

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Hawks G LaMelo Ball Nickeil Alexander-Walker G Branon Miller CJ McCollum F Kon Knueppel Gabe Vincent F Grant Williams Asa Newell C Ryan Kalkbrenner Onyeka Okongwu

