How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's about that time. Another elimination game tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they take on the Orlando Magic, and with a win, they will secure the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, giving them their first playoff berth in a decade.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 Charlotte Hornets (44-38) vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic (45-37)

Date/Time: Friday, April 17th, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Orlando, FL — Kia Center (20,000)

TV/Streaming: Prime Video

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to Watch

G Kon Knueppel - The Rookie of the Year candidate went 2/12 from the field and 0/6 from downtown in the play-in win over the Heat earlier in the week. He hasn't been himself over the last five or so games and is in need of a big night tonight to help the Hornets keep their season alive. Orlando plays a physical brand of basketball, and just like everyone has of late, they're going to try to bump him off his spots and fight through his actions on the offensive end.

F Paolo Banchero - In his last two games, Orlando's face of the franchise is a measly 14/44 from the floor and 0/10 from deep. His jump shot is out of whack right now, and without it, the Magic are facing an uphill battle. When you combine the poor play and all of the rumors floating around the organization, it's not an ideal situation for Orlando.

The Hornets are still favored to win this one, laying three points at the moment. They've won each of the last three meetings in this series and have done so convincingly, winning by an average of 20.3 points per game. The over/under is 218.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets