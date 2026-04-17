BPI Matchup Predictor Drops Pick for Hornets vs. Magic Play-In Game

It's a win-or-go-home game tonight for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, who are playing for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

So, can the Bugs take care of business on the road and lock in a first-round matchup with the Detroit Pistons?

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN BPI matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 59.9% chance to win and secure the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Magic have been given a 41.1% chance to send the Hornets home with a loss, ending their season.

The Hornets won three of the four regular season matchups with the Magic, with their only loss coming all the way back in October at the start of the year. In the three wins where the Hornets have played this starting five consistently, they have beaten the Magic by an average of 20.3 points per game. Seeing the Hornets as the favorite makes a lot of sense.

Takeaways from Charlotte's win over Miami

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) is given a prime award after the second half overtime win during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There was definitely some sloppiness in the game that nearly led to the end of Charlotte's season. They were fortunate to walk away with the win, especially with LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel combining to shoot 2/22 from three-point range. There were several questionable foul calls on the Hornets, but also a lot of bad fouls away from the basket. Orlando is going to play a physical game, and if the Hornets don't handle that well, it could spell trouble.

Takeaways from Orlando's loss to Philadelphia

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the second quarter of a play-in round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero was ice cold, going 7/22 from the floor and 0/5 from downtown. Desmond Bane carried the load offensively, pouring in 34 points, 12 of which came by way of the three-ball. For a team that finished the season strong (with the exception of the regular season finale loss to Chicago), they look like a disengaged team right now that isn't playing together. With rumors of players being frustrated and head coach Jamahl Mosley potentially on the verge of losing his job, you have to wonder where Orlando's headspace is.

The Hornets and Magic are slated to throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video, but can be heard on Sports Radio WFNZ, where Sam Farber will be on the call.

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