Starting Lineups Announced for Hornets vs. Magic Elimination Game

The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are about set for their elimination game in the Play-In Tournament.

Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for tonight's game.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball - Melo was the story of the NBA this week, thanks to the trip of Bam Adebayo that led to an injury. He seems to be in a good headspace about the situation and all of the chatter around him, but you have to wonder if that will impact his game at all. Also, he's going to have to shoot much better than 2/16 from downtown — I know, Captain Obvious.

G Kon Knueppel - Kon has been cold for a while now and while it definitely is a concern, you could look at it in a positive manner — he's due to snap out of it at this point, right?,

G Brandon Miller - Through all the chaos against Miami, Miller's night sort of went unnoticed. He drained 9/17 shots, including a 5/10 night from three-point range.

F Miles Bridges - Bridges played with a level of motivation like he 100% did not want to experience what he did the last two times the Hornets were in the Play-In. He helped shoulder the offensive load while Melo and Kon were ice cold. Can he carry that over to tonight?

C Moussa Diabaté - The Moose will give it a go. He was listed as questionable with left hip soreness yesterday, but is available and in the starting lineup, which is huge news for the Hornets.

The first five for the Magic

G Jalen Suggs - Suggs had a night to forget offensively against Philadelphia, but the game before against Boston, he hit 7/15 from downtown. His defense is more of a concern for Charlotte.

G Desmond Bane - Bane lit up the scoreboard against the Sixers, dropping 34. If he makes shots tonight, look out.

F Franz Wagner - Wagner did not play in the last three matchups against the Hornets, but did drop 24 in their win over Charlotte back in October.

F Paolo Banchero - 14/44. That's what Banchero is over his last two outings. That's not going to get the job done. If they want to keep pace with this high-powered Hornets offense, he's got to have an efficient night shooting the ball.

C Wendell Carter Jr. - Carter is going to be a handful for Diabaté on the glass. That matchup is one that I believe can end up determining the game. Can Moose get offensive boards to keep possessions alive?

The Hornets and Magic are slated to throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video, but can be heard on Sports Radio WFNZ, where Sam Farber will be on the call.

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