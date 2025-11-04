How to watch Hornets vs. Pelicans: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
With a win tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will climb back to even with a 4-4 record on the young season. After dismantling the Utah Jazz a couple of nights ago, the Bugs will now take aim at the winless New Orleans Pelicans.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's clash between the Hornets and Pelicans.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (3-4) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-6)
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 4th, 8 p.m. EST
Where: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center (16,867)
TV/Streaming: WOSCTV, TV64, and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC
1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC
1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC
1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC
1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC
107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC
630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC
Recent history between the Hornets and Pelicans
The series between a pair of cities that have donned the Hornets moniker at one point in time has tilted heavily to the folks from the Big Easy. New Orleans leads the all-time series 28-13, but some of those matchups were between the Charlotte Bobcats and New Orleans Hornets. Since Charlotte regained the Hornets name and New Orleans became the Pelicans, New Orleans has a 14-7 edge. Last year, the two split the two-game season series with the home team winning each game.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Despite having yet to win as much as a single game this season, the Pelicans will enter tonight's contest as a 2.5-point favorite. LaMelo Ball is questionable with his ankle impingement, which likely has a part in where this line is currently at. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 236.5.
