You can watch these 11 Charlotte Hornets games on local TV this season
It can be challenging to watch Charlotte Hornets games. For the most part, they're not on national television, which leaves only a few options. NBA League Pass is costly, as is the monthly FanDuel Sports Network subscription fee.
Unlike the Carolina Panthers, who play almost every game on local TV, the Hornets are a little more inaccessible. However, last year, the Hornets put a few games on local channels, and they're going to increase that in 2025-26.
Hornets to air 11 games on local TV in Charlotte
Local Charlotte fans ought to mark their calendars: FanDuel Sports Network, WOSCTV, and TV64 are partnering to bring 11 games to local channels via simulcast. The Hornets' regular broadcast from FDSN will be aired over the local airwaves.
The following games will be shown:
- November 4 @ New Orleans Pelicans
- December 5 @ Toronto Raptors
- December 18 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- December 26 @ Orlando Magic
- December 29 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- January 8 vs. Indiana Pacers
- January 29 @ Dallas Mavericks
- February 24 @ Chicago Bulls
- March 6 vs. Miami Heat
- March 28 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- April 7 @ Boston Celtics
There are some fun, interesting matchups here. First, you can watch the Hornets play tonight, and it might be a good one to pick. They're riding high after a big win over the Utah Jazz, and the New Orleans Pelicans are winless. If there's a winnable game in this slate, it's this one.
January 29 against the Dallas Mavericks is pretty good, too. It will be a 2024 Duke reunion, as Kon Knueppel, Sion James, and the Hornets will face Cooper Flagg and the Mavs. By then, Knueppel and Flagg could be going head-to-head in the Rookie of the Year race, too.
March 6 against the Miami Heat could, if things go well, be important to the Southeast Division's standings. The final contest on April 7 against the Boston Celtics is late enough that Jayson Tatum could be back on the court.
Regardless, it'll be nice for those in the Charlotte market to get to watch some Hornets basketball for free instead of paying for a stream or going to the arena, which can also be costly.
