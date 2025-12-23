How to watch Hornets vs. Wizards: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
In this story:
Anyone ready for some holiday hoops in Uptown? The Charlotte Hornets are back home inside the friendly confines of Spectrum Center, where they'll take on the Washington Wizards in a divisional matchup.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (9-20) vs. Washington Wizards (5-22)
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 23rd, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19.444)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC
1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC
1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC
1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC
1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC
107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC
630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC
Tonight's Players to Watch
C Alex Sarr (WAS): The second-year big man has been the Wizards' best player this season on both ends, averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 blocks per game. With Mason Plumlee out and Ryan Kalkbrenner questionable for Charlotte, it could be easy pickings for Sarr tonight. Earlier this season, Sarr put up 23 points on 9/15 shooting against the Hornets in a 26-point loss back in late October.
G Collin Sexton (CHA): The veteran guard is potentially returning to the lineup tonight, currently listed as probable. Sexton hasn't played in a game since December 3rd, so there will undoubtedly be some rust, but with the young core completely healthy, he won't have much pressure on him in his return.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
There will only be a few games this season where the Hornets are favored, but tonight is one of them, and understandably so. The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but since snapping their 14-game skid a month ago, they've gone 4-7. Charlotte is currently a 6-point favorite, and the over/under is 237.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Proposed new NBA rules could derail the Charlotte Hornets
Hornets fall to Cavaliers behind stellar performances from Garland, Mitchell, and Hunter
Hornets throw out a new starting lineup with one starter ruled out vs. the Cavaliers
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.