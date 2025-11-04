Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans will square off at the Smoothie King Center. Charlotte looks to improve to 4-4, while the Pelicans are still searching for their first victory of the season.
Who takes tonight's game?
Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 121, Pelicans 115
The Hornets may not be good enough to make much noise in the Eastern Conference this year, but what they need to do is take care of business against the teams they have no business losing to. So far, they've done that. With or without LaMelo Ball, I see Charlotte winning this one.
Zach Roberts: Hornets 128, Pelicans 113
The Pelicans have been the worst team in basketball so far, remaining winless. The Hornets have shown this year that, if nothing else, those are the types of teams they can beat. It’ll help if LaMelo Ball plays, but they dominated Utah without him.
Ian Black: Hornets 126, Pelicans 108
Is it dramatic to call this a test? Probably. The Hornets were just 11-30 against teams below .500 last season, though, so I’m going to call it one. Convincingly winning back-to-back games without LaMelo Ball would be a good sign for both the floor and ceiling of this squad, desperate to get out of the basement in the Eastern Conference. If Ball plays, there should be no question.
Colin Keane: Hornets 120, Pelicans 118
Charlotte's chemistry looked smooth in a home win on Sunday over the underrated Utah Jazz. LaMelo Ball wasn't part of that chemistry, but that's a whole different story. The Hornets will keep the good basketball rolling (with or without Melo) and get back to .500 with a close win on the road over a Pelicans team that is utterly lost (and may be close to firing its coach).
Owen O'Connor: Hornets 130, Pelicans 105
The Pelicans are arguably the NBA’s worst team right now, just outside of Brooklyn. The Hornets' three wins so far this season have come against Brooklyn, Utah, and Washington, all being blowouts. The team is clearly no longer in the “bottom of the league” tier, and can/will beat up on the really bad teams.
Albert Bottcher: Hornets 125, Pelicans 108
Even with the 0-6 record, I'd say the Pelicans have enough quality to at least challenge the Hornets. But it seems like the team is almost purposefully playing against head coach Willie Green, who is maybe purposefully coaching against the front office that provided him with this mess of a roster. Taking care of a bad team isn't always easy, but it should be tonight, even more so if LaMelo plays.
