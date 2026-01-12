Odds, key players, and how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

All Hornets

Information for tonight's game between Charlotte and Los Angeles.
Schuyler Callihan|
Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Playing on the road has served the Charlotte Hornets well here of late, and tonight, they'll be hoping to climb back to within ten games of .500 with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (14-25) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-23)

Date/Time: Monday, January 12th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Where: Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome (18,300)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to watch

LaMelo Ball (CHA): People questioned Charles Lee's decision to bring LaMelo off the bench, but it was the right thing to do. He scored 33 points that night, shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three. In his return to the starting lineup, Ball was limited to just 17 points on 12 shot attempts.

Ivica Zubac (LAC): The big man may need to carry a heavier offensive workload tonight if James Harden (questionable) is unable to go. While he is averaging a double-double this season (15 ppg, 10.7 rpg), he's been inconsistent in scoring the ball. One night, he's capable of going for 33, the next he's giving you six. It's been an up-and-down rollercoaster all year for him.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Despite beating the daylights out of the Jazz, the Hornets are currently 4.5-point road dogs tonight against the Clippers. If Harden gets ruled out, I imagine that will influence the oddsmakers to bring that number down. The over/under is 223.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

