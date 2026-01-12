Odds, key players, and how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Playing on the road has served the Charlotte Hornets well here of late, and tonight, they'll be hoping to climb back to within ten games of .500 with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (14-25) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-23)

Date/Time: Monday, January 12th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Where: Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome (18,300)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Players to watch

LaMelo Ball (CHA): People questioned Charles Lee's decision to bring LaMelo off the bench, but it was the right thing to do. He scored 33 points that night, shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three. In his return to the starting lineup, Ball was limited to just 17 points on 12 shot attempts.

Ivica Zubac (LAC): The big man may need to carry a heavier offensive workload tonight if James Harden (questionable) is unable to go. While he is averaging a double-double this season (15 ppg, 10.7 rpg), he's been inconsistent in scoring the ball. One night, he's capable of going for 33, the next he's giving you six. It's been an up-and-down rollercoaster all year for him.

Despite beating the daylights out of the Jazz, the Hornets are currently 4.5-point road dogs tonight against the Clippers. If Harden gets ruled out, I imagine that will influence the oddsmakers to bring that number down. The over/under is 223.5.

