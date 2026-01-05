Players to watch, odds, and game info for Hornets vs. Thunder

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will close out a three-game road trip with a date with the NBA defending champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (12-23) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6)

Date/Time: Monday, January 5th, 8 p.m. EST

Where: Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center (18,203)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to watch

Miles Bridges (CHA): If Kon Knueppel is ruled out, the Hornets can't afford to get anything less than 25 from Bridges. It may sound like a big ask, but he recorded 25 against Milwaukee and 26 against Chicago so far in the three-game road trip.

Chet Holmgren (OKC): The former No. 1 overall pick has three double-doubles in his last five outings, and in the two games he didn't record one, he fell one rebound shy both times. I'm going to go out on a limb here (not really) and say he makes it four out of his last six. The Hornets are mighty thin in the frontcourt, and his length will be a serious issue, especially if Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun — who are questionable — are ruled out.

Yikes! The Hornets are currently 16-point underdogs, and yet it still feels a little low. OKC won the first matchup with the Bugs by 13, and that was without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, so maybe 16 isn't all that crazy. The over/under is 234.5.

