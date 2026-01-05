Kon Knueppel is questionable vs. Thunder as new injury pops up on Hornets' star rookie

Facing the Oklahoma City Thunder is already a challenging chore for a team that is well below the .500 mark. To have to do it without one of its top three players would be far from ideal. Unfortunately, that might be the case tonight when the Charlotte Hornets square off with the defending NBA champs.

Rookie guard Kon Knueppel is listed as questionable for tonight's contest with a hip contusion, which is a new injury. He missed one game after rolling his ankle in Orlando and returned to form as soon as he stepped back onto the court.

Knueppel did not leave the game at any point on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, so this had to have happened at some moment during the game, and he played through it, or it somehow took place on the day off, which is extremely unlikely.

The timetable to return from a hip contusion can vary from a few days to a few weeks. Considering he is listed as questionable and not doubtful or out, shows that this is almost certainly a precautionary measure, assuming he gets downgraded.

What to expect if Knueppel is ruled out

Charles Lee has liked the idea of starting fellow rookie Sion James when there's been an injury in the backcourt. His toughness and defensive intensity bring a different dimension to that first group, and every now and then, he can give you a little spark offensively. Leaving Collin Sexton and Tre Mann on the bench balances out rotations, particularly on the offensive end.

As far as the game itself is concerned, this opens the door for a potential blowout. With Knueppel and the full young core available, there's at least a chance the Hornets make it interesting, albeit a long shot.

Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow), Mason Plumlee (groin), and Grant Williams (knee) remain out. Moussa Diabate (wrist) and Tidjane Salaun (ankle) are also questionable. Brandon Miller (knee) is probable.

The Hornets and Thunder will tip this one off at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET. You'll be able to stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

