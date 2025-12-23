Predicting the final score for the Hornets' Christmas Eve Eve matchup with the Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets are back at home Tuesday night for a Christmas Eve Eve clash with the Washington Wizards. The Bugs won the first matchup between the two by 26 earlier this season. Can they take game two?

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 133, Wizards 113

The Wizards have played much better of late, having won four of their last eleven. That said, they still have a lot of issues to work out, way more than the Hornets. This will also be the third straight game with Charlotte's core on the floor together, so I'm expecting an efficient night where the offense explodes, even on the back end of a back-to-back.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 123, Wizards 117

I'm reticent to pick the Hornets. Ever. They don't win games they should consistently. However, aside from the Pistons game, they've been playing pretty well. And the Wizards are a highly beatable team. Even though they're on the second night of a back-to-back, they showed me that they can compete with a better team than the Wizards, so assuming they stay healthy tonight, this will be a win.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 111, Wizards 107

This one will end up closer than it should be due to some tired legs wearing purple and teal. The Hornets have a quick turnaround after last night’s loss in Cleveland, and they better be ready from the jump in this one. We've seen what happens when Charlotte takes a bad Washington team lightly.

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 124, Wizards 110

The Hornets could win a hundred games in a row, and still I would feel hesitant picking them over the Wizards. But I guess I'll do it this time simply because they've been ok recently, have home court, and will hopefully get Kalkbrenner and Sexton back. I'd not be surprised at all, though, if Washington wins handily.

Austin Leake: Hornets 124, Wizards 109

The Hornets have had some rough defensive games in their past two outings. They've also turned the ball over way too much. I expect both of those things to change tonight for the Hornets as they should get their 10th win of the season.

The Hornets and Wizards will get the action underway at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

