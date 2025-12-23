Game Preview: Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards in divisional clash

After dismantling the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor last week, the Charlotte Hornets (9-20) quickly hit a wall away from the friendly confines of the Spectrum Center. Back-to-back disheartening losses to the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers humbled Charlotte, but the perfect antidote is on deck: a home game against the hapless Washington Wizards (5-22).

These two teams faced off in late October in a contest that the Hornets dominated, winning 139-113 in Washington. Charlotte was paced by LaMelo Ball who finished the game with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Both teams are playing better of late, sporing net ratings in the top-20 of the league over the last two weeks (15th for Washington, 19th for Charlotte). However, if we take a peek at season long numbers, Washington is clearly outclassed by Charlotte as the Wizards sport the league's worst net rating, -13.3, which is nearly three points worse than the 29th ranked Kings.

Matchup to watch: Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Alex Sarr

Sarr has made a major leap in year two, cementing himself as the cornerstone in Washington's rebuild. The Frenchman is a bear to deal with in the restricted area as continues to rack up blocked shots while avoiding fouls at an elite rate for a center. He's developed into a solid finisher in the paint and can threaten opposing defenses out beyond the three-point line; a combination that has given Kalkbrenner fits in his rookie campaign.

Charlotte's starting center missed Monday night's game in Cleveland due to an injury, but he should be good to go tonight. Whether it is him or Moussa Diabate who plays the majority of minutes at the five, they will face a stiff test in Sarr.

Injury report

Charlotte Hornets: PROBABLE Josh Green (L Calf), Collin Sexton (L Quad). QUESIONABLE Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Elbow), OUT Mason Plumlee (R Groin), Grant Williams (R Knee)

Washington Wizards: OUT: Cam Whitmore (R Shoulder)

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets Point Guard LaMelo Ball Bub Carrington Shooting Guard Kon Knueppel CJ McCollum Small Forward Brandon Miller Kyshawn George Power Forward Miles Bridges Khris Middleton Center Ryan Kalkbrenner Alex Sarr

