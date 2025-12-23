Game Preview: Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards in divisional clash
In this story:
After dismantling the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor last week, the Charlotte Hornets (9-20) quickly hit a wall away from the friendly confines of the Spectrum Center. Back-to-back disheartening losses to the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers humbled Charlotte, but the perfect antidote is on deck: a home game against the hapless Washington Wizards (5-22).
These two teams faced off in late October in a contest that the Hornets dominated, winning 139-113 in Washington. Charlotte was paced by LaMelo Ball who finished the game with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.
Both teams are playing better of late, sporing net ratings in the top-20 of the league over the last two weeks (15th for Washington, 19th for Charlotte). However, if we take a peek at season long numbers, Washington is clearly outclassed by Charlotte as the Wizards sport the league's worst net rating, -13.3, which is nearly three points worse than the 29th ranked Kings.
Matchup to watch: Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Alex Sarr
Sarr has made a major leap in year two, cementing himself as the cornerstone in Washington's rebuild. The Frenchman is a bear to deal with in the restricted area as continues to rack up blocked shots while avoiding fouls at an elite rate for a center. He's developed into a solid finisher in the paint and can threaten opposing defenses out beyond the three-point line; a combination that has given Kalkbrenner fits in his rookie campaign.
Charlotte's starting center missed Monday night's game in Cleveland due to an injury, but he should be good to go tonight. Whether it is him or Moussa Diabate who plays the majority of minutes at the five, they will face a stiff test in Sarr.
Injury report
Charlotte Hornets: PROBABLE Josh Green (L Calf), Collin Sexton (L Quad). QUESIONABLE Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Elbow), OUT Mason Plumlee (R Groin), Grant Williams (R Knee)
Washington Wizards: OUT: Cam Whitmore (R Shoulder)
Probable starting lineups
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Bub Carrington
Shooting Guard
Kon Knueppel
CJ McCollum
Small Forward
Brandon Miller
Kyshawn George
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Khris Middleton
Center
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Alex Sarr
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Proposed new NBA rules could derail the Charlotte Hornets
Hornets fall to Cavaliers behind stellar performances from Garland, Mitchell, and Hunter
Hornets throw out a new starting lineup with one starter ruled out vs. the Cavaliers
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Email: Malquiza8(at)gmail.com Twitter: @Malquiza8 UNC Charlotte graduate and Charlotte native obsessed with all things from the Queen City. I have always been a sports fan and I am constantly trying to learn the game so I can share it with you. I survived 7-59. I survived lost the Anthony Davis lottery. I survived Super Bowl 50. And I believe that the best is yet to come in Charlotte sports, let's talk about it together! Enlish degree with a journalism minor from UNC Charlotte. Written for multiple publications covering the Bobcats/Hornets, Panthers, Fantasy FootballFollow malquiza8