Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

After going 3-2 on the west coast trip, the Charlotte Hornets are back in the Queen City for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be the first of a back-to-back, where they'll be traveling to Orlando tomorrow to take on the Magic.

Can the Hornets win their second straight? Here is how our staff sees playing out tonight in Uptown.

Schuyler Callihan: Cavaliers 122, Hornets 111

The Hornets are going to be careful with LaMelo's minutes over the next two nights, and this is one of those games where things could get away from them when he is out of the game for a long stretch. Cleveland's bigs are going to be a handful, and I believe they will be the difference in the game.

Zach Roberts: Cavaliers 110, Hornets 107

The Cavs are weird this year. The Hornets are, too, and they're better than they seem. They even beat the Cavs already. Even at home and with Darius Garland out, this feels like one of those clutch-time games that have plagued the Hornets this season.

Philip Trapp: Cavaliers 117, Hornets 113

The Hornets host the Cavaliers tonight in what should be a real measuring stick for where Charlotte's recent improvements actually sit. Sure, the Hornet offense has looked cleaner and more intentional lately. But the Cavs' knack at generating steady half-court scoring and stringing together stops still makes them a tough matchup over four quarters. Expect stretches where the Hornets make this interesting, but the Cavs' shot creation and late-game execution likely give them the edge.

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 120, Cavaliers 110

I expect a great atmosphere at Spectrum Center for the first Hornets home game in a while. The Cavs are not to be underrated despite their up-and-down season, but in the end, the Hornets should be able to edge this one out with some hot shooting in front of a hot crowd.

The Hornets and Cavaliers will tip the action off at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can also tune into the radio broadcast where Sam Farber will be on the call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

