Breaking down the Hornets' starting lineup vs. the Toronto Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets are just moments away from tipping things off against the Toronto Raptors. Brandon Miller will be out for tonight's game, so let's take a look at the first group Charles Lee is throwing out there.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball

Ball hasn't put up big numbers since the Hornets were last home, averaging just 15 points per night during the team's three-game road trip. With Brandon Miller out, they'll need him to pick up the slack tonight.

G Sion James

It's been six games since Sion reached double figures in the scoring column. The Hornets don't need him to do that; they just need strong defensive play, much like he put on display in OKC.

G Kon Knueppel

The star rookie connected on five triples in the Hornets' win over Oklahoma City, making it 13 consecutive games where he's made multiple three-pointers.

F Miles Bridges

Bridges posted his second straight double-double on Monday night, going for 17 points and 11 boards. He's averaging 22.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last three.

C Moussa Diabate

Charles Lee on what has impressed him against these top-tier defensive teams

“The two things that are really impressive to me are first, our ability to play through physicality—[to] physically play through the physicality, but also just mentally coming into a game prepared, knowing you’re playing a top-rated defense that is going to touch you, they’re going to grab you, they’re going to hold you. Every call will not be made. So, don’t look for the refs to bail you out. We have to focus on what we can control, and that’s being able to play through that, having a better setup, setting better screens. That’s been the mindset and the focus of the group, which is really impressive. Then the second part is how much the ball is still continuing to move. Sometimes, when things are tough, there’s a tendency to ball-stop or stop moving the ball and moving people, and you just say, ‘I’m just going to do it myself,’ so that I don’t turn it over, or we don’t have to get to multiple actions. I think the group has done a phenomenal job of continuing to trust the pass, make the right rim reads, and play together and play unselfishly.”

