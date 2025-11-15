Score predictions for the Hornets' matchup vs. reigning NBA champion OKC Thunder

The Charlotte Hornets are back in town tonight, less than 24 hours after falling in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup group play Friday night on the road. Charlotte will be without starting point guard LaMelo Ball for this one as they carefully watch his ankle situation. Sitting him on the second night of a back-to-back is not concerning whatsoever.

Without Melo, can the Hornets get the job done? Here's what our staff has to say about tonight's clash with the Thunder.

Schuyler Callihan: Thunder 138, Hornets 117

Charlotte's defense has been abysmal and has just allowed the Milwaukee Bucks to shoot 65% from the field in a game that went to overtime. I don't expect that they'll clean things up one night later with tired legs. Oklahoma City wins this one big.

Zach Roberts: Thunder 129, Hornets 121

With or without LaMelo Ball, who may rest his sore ankle and avoid a back-to-back, this is a loss. OKC has one loss. The Hornets just played a really tough gale and lost to the Bucks in OT, so they’re gassed. A juggernaut vs a mediocre team? It won’t be close.

Matt Alquiza: Thunder 129, Hornets 100

The NBA schedule makers did the Hornets no favors with this one. Playing the Thunder is difficult no matter the circumstances, but on the second night of a road-home back-to-back after 48 minutes plus overtime of battling Giannis and the Bucks? Yikes.OKC has a deep stable of wings that will give the Hornets fits and lead them to a comfortable victory.

Owen O'Connor: Thunder 126, Hornets 103

Not only are the Hornets facing off against a could-be 70 win team, they are facing them on a back-to-back without LaMelo Ball. While the Hornets may stay competitive in the first half, SGA is putting together another MVP season, and the Hornets just do not have the firepower to stay competitive for the entire game.

