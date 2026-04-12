Starting Lineups Revealed for Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets will put a bow on the regular season tonight, and with a win over the New York Knicks, they will earn the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, making them the host for the 9-10 game in the Play-In Tournament.

Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for this evening's game.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball - Despite the Hornets losing two of the last three, Melo has been red-hot, posting 35, 36, and 27, hitting six or more threes in all three games. They won't need a Herculean effort from him tonight, but another 20-point will do.

G Kon Knueppel - Kon's production has gone significantly lately, and you have to wonder if his back is playing a factor. He's failed to score more than 13 points in six of his last eight outings.

G Brandon Miller - B-Mill put up 21 against the Knicks in their last meeting, hitting on 7/12 shots, including 4/8 from downtown.

F Miles Bridges - Bridges has had a couple of quiet games offensively, but was terrific the last time he played the Knicks, chipping in 17 points.

C Moussa Diabaté - Moussa was great against KAT, but he won't have to worry about that challenge tonight. This is a great opportunity for a double-double type of night for him.

The first five for the Knicks

G Miles McBride - The 3&D guard will slide into the starting lineup tonight and will need to have a big night from downtown to give Charlotte a scare.

G Jose Alvarado - He'll make just his third start with the Knicks this season. He is averaging 6.3 points per game with New York.

G Mikal Bridges - Bridges is the lone starter in action tonight for the Knicks, and it comes as no surprise considering this will mark the fifth time he's played all 82 games. I wouldn't be surprised if he plays a few minutes to earn that mark and then takes a seat the rest of the night, joining the rest of the starters.

F Mohamed Diawara - It'll be start No. 7 for the former second-rounder. He's averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

C Ariel Hukporti - The second-year man is only seeing roughly eight minutes per night, but will get a bunch of playing time with Mitchell Robinson out.

The Hornets and Knicks are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. You can view the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ. The Heat and Hawks will also tip things off at 6 p.m. in South Beach.

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