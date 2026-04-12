Starting Lineups Revealed for Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
In this story:
The Charlotte Hornets will put a bow on the regular season tonight, and with a win over the New York Knicks, they will earn the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, making them the host for the 9-10 game in the Play-In Tournament.
Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for this evening's game.
The first five for the Hive
G LaMelo Ball - Despite the Hornets losing two of the last three, Melo has been red-hot, posting 35, 36, and 27, hitting six or more threes in all three games. They won't need a Herculean effort from him tonight, but another 20-point will do.
G Kon Knueppel - Kon's production has gone significantly lately, and you have to wonder if his back is playing a factor. He's failed to score more than 13 points in six of his last eight outings.
G Brandon Miller - B-Mill put up 21 against the Knicks in their last meeting, hitting on 7/12 shots, including 4/8 from downtown.
F Miles Bridges - Bridges has had a couple of quiet games offensively, but was terrific the last time he played the Knicks, chipping in 17 points.
C Moussa Diabaté - Moussa was great against KAT, but he won't have to worry about that challenge tonight. This is a great opportunity for a double-double type of night for him.
The first five for the Knicks
G Miles McBride - The 3&D guard will slide into the starting lineup tonight and will need to have a big night from downtown to give Charlotte a scare.
G Jose Alvarado - He'll make just his third start with the Knicks this season. He is averaging 6.3 points per game with New York.
G Mikal Bridges - Bridges is the lone starter in action tonight for the Knicks, and it comes as no surprise considering this will mark the fifth time he's played all 82 games. I wouldn't be surprised if he plays a few minutes to earn that mark and then takes a seat the rest of the night, joining the rest of the starters.
F Mohamed Diawara - It'll be start No. 7 for the former second-rounder. He's averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
C Ariel Hukporti - The second-year man is only seeing roughly eight minutes per night, but will get a bunch of playing time with Mitchell Robinson out.
The Hornets and Knicks are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. You can view the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ. The Heat and Hawks will also tip things off at 6 p.m. in South Beach.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.