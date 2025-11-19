The Hornets look to rebound versus slumping Pacers

When has it ever felt like a normal season for the Charlotte Hornets?

Their season is once again off to an up-and-down start. Unfortunately, there have been more painful nights with a banged-up roster, as they currently hold a 4-10 record entering tonight's contest.

On the other side, with the Pacers, they've had a painful time themselves over the last several months. They lost Game 7 in the NBA Finals, while also losing their star player in Tyrese Haliburton, due to an ACL injury for the entirety of this season on the same day.

This season hasn't been any kinder for them as they sit with a record that's currently a league-worst record at 1-13.

Not only has it been the injury to Haliburton, but also to some of their key role players in Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and Aaron Nesmith, who have all missed significant time.

One positive for the Hornets outside of the terrific play of their rookie Kon Knueppel has been their star in LaMelo Ball back on the court.

Although his shooting splits have not looked great, his presence on the court has without a doubt made a difference for a Charlotte team that has drastically missed his playmaking ability.

Despite Ball returning to the lineup, the Hornets still fell short to the Raptors on Monday night in a painful loss. Tonight marks a chance for the team to build some confidence versus a depleted team in the Pacers.

Last season, the Hornets were able to beat the Pacers in two of their three matchups.

KEY MATCHUP: Guarding Bennedict Mathurin

Something to watch for in tonight's matchup will be one of Indiana's best young players, Bennedict Mathurin, who returned to the lineup on Monday night after missing time due to a toe injury that he suffered in the first week of the season.

In those three games, Mathurin has been on another level, as he's scored 25 or more in those games. The Hornets' game plan should be focused on not letting the 23-year-old guard get hot early on, especially considering the injuries to the Pacers' main core.

INJURY REPORT:

Hornets: DOUBTFUL - Tre Mann (L Ankle), OUT - Liam McNeeley (Illness), Brandon Miller (L Shoulder), Grant Williams (R Knee), Josh Green (L Shoulder)

Pacers: OUT - Tyrese Haliburton (R Achilles), Obi Toppin (R Foot), Johnny Furphy (L Ankle), Aaron Nesmith (LKnee), Quenton Jackson (R Hamstring), Kam Jones (Low Back)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

POSITION Charlotte Hornets Indiana Pacers PG LaMelo Ball Andrew Nembhard SG Sion James Bennedict Mathurin SF Kon Knueppel Jarace Walker PF Miles Bridges Pascal Siakam C Ryan Kalkbrenner Isaiah Jackson

