The Hornets look to rebound versus slumping Pacers
In this story:
When has it ever felt like a normal season for the Charlotte Hornets?
Their season is once again off to an up-and-down start. Unfortunately, there have been more painful nights with a banged-up roster, as they currently hold a 4-10 record entering tonight's contest.
On the other side, with the Pacers, they've had a painful time themselves over the last several months. They lost Game 7 in the NBA Finals, while also losing their star player in Tyrese Haliburton, due to an ACL injury for the entirety of this season on the same day.
This season hasn't been any kinder for them as they sit with a record that's currently a league-worst record at 1-13.
Not only has it been the injury to Haliburton, but also to some of their key role players in Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and Aaron Nesmith, who have all missed significant time.
One positive for the Hornets outside of the terrific play of their rookie Kon Knueppel has been their star in LaMelo Ball back on the court.
Although his shooting splits have not looked great, his presence on the court has without a doubt made a difference for a Charlotte team that has drastically missed his playmaking ability.
Despite Ball returning to the lineup, the Hornets still fell short to the Raptors on Monday night in a painful loss. Tonight marks a chance for the team to build some confidence versus a depleted team in the Pacers.
Last season, the Hornets were able to beat the Pacers in two of their three matchups.
KEY MATCHUP: Guarding Bennedict Mathurin
Something to watch for in tonight's matchup will be one of Indiana's best young players, Bennedict Mathurin, who returned to the lineup on Monday night after missing time due to a toe injury that he suffered in the first week of the season.
In those three games, Mathurin has been on another level, as he's scored 25 or more in those games. The Hornets' game plan should be focused on not letting the 23-year-old guard get hot early on, especially considering the injuries to the Pacers' main core.
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: DOUBTFUL - Tre Mann (L Ankle), OUT - Liam McNeeley (Illness), Brandon Miller (L Shoulder), Grant Williams (R Knee), Josh Green (L Shoulder)
Pacers: OUT - Tyrese Haliburton (R Achilles), Obi Toppin (R Foot), Johnny Furphy (L Ankle), Aaron Nesmith (LKnee), Quenton Jackson (R Hamstring), Kam Jones (Low Back)
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
POSITION
Charlotte Hornets
Indiana Pacers
PG
LaMelo Ball
Andrew Nembhard
SG
Sion James
Bennedict Mathurin
SF
Kon Knueppel
Jarace Walker
PF
Miles Bridges
Pascal Siakam
C
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Isaiah Jackson
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What LaMelo Ball's & Mason Plumlee's assignment to Greensboro means for the Hornets
4 major observations about the Charlotte Hornets after 10 games
Kon Knueppel makes history against Lakers, might be Hornets' new cornerstone
Hornets reveal starting lineup for Monday night clash with Los Angeles Lakers
Austin Leake is a graduate of High Point University, where he majored in sports media, minored in social media marketing, and continued his education in the CBL Master's Program. Austin has covered the Hornets since 2017 and joined the Charlotte Hornets On SI in June of 2022. His coverage primarily features game previews and recaps, monthly mailbags, and more.