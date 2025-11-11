Kon Knueppel makes history against Lakers, might be Hornets' new cornerstone

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel made NBA history on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Knueppel became the first player ever to score 150+ points and hit 30+ threes in his first 10 career games.

Knueppel was one assist away from a triple-double against the Lakers. He finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and nine dimes on 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-6 from three.

The No. 4 overall pick is now averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 45.2 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three, and 91.3 percent from the free throw line.

The Hornets are off to a tough 3-7 start. Charlotte has lost three in a row and six of its last seven. But Knueppel's immediate emergence makes everything feel okay.

Kon Knueppel might be the new face of the Hornets

Knueppel is obviously the real deal. With an elite skill (shooting) headlining an all-around offensive game (not to mention underrated abilities on defense), Knueppel doesn't have any glaring weaknesses.

The Hornets entered the 2025-26 season still clinging to the idea that LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are their franchise cornerstone, but just 10 games in, it's already feeling like that crown should be transferred to Knueppel.

Ball can't stay on the floor, and many Hornets fans are already resigned to the idea of trading him sooner rather than later. Miller doesn't have a similarly extensive injury history, but he hasn't exactly been durable, either. You can't build around players who are constantly injured.

You can also argue that, even if Ball and Miller were healthy, Knueppel would still be making a case for franchise centerpiece. Kon is looking like the best shooter the NBA has seen since the Splash Brothers emerged, and he does so much more than shoot.

This is not to say that Knueppel is some type of generational franchise-shifter. This isn't a guy you can surround with a mediocre roster and expect to win with (i.e., young LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, etc.). Let's not get carried away here. But Knueppel is undoubtedly a championship piece, which is more than LaMelo and Miller have shown.

With the way Knueppel's looking, it makes sense for Charlotte to cut bait on LaMelo, trade Miles Bridges, hold out hope for Miller, and tank their way to a top pick in the 2026 draft, where they could hopefully snag one of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, or Cam Boozer.

Any one of those three in combination with Knueppel and Miller would set up a more exciting future than is currently in place for the Hornets.

