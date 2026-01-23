Miles Bridges Mock Trade: Finding a Package for Hornets Star Amid Rumors

According to Sam Amick, there is some intense interest in Miles Bridges in the trade market. At least three teams reportedly have him on their trade target board, but the Charlotte Hornets are unlikely to move him.

Aside from, as my colleague covered here, it not making a lot of sense with how well the team is playing, the Hornets reportedly want a first-round pick or two to consider moving off the forward. That's a steep price that probably won't be met.

Miles Bridges is drawing significant trade interest, per @sam_amick. "They want a first (round pick). Maybe two." 👀



"The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are all known to be among the interested parties, though it remains to be seen if any team can compel… pic.twitter.com/tgjCIKp2OQ — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 23, 2026

That said, if there is enough interest and the Hornets can't get into Play-In or playoff range by the deadline, a deal wouldn't be the most shocking thing. Here's a potential mock for all three teams reportedly interested.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have maybe the most straightforward path to adding Miles Bridges. They don't have a ton of salaries to work with since they're a first apron team, but they do have Dillon Brooks.

Spotrac

They could just swap Brooks for Bridges, and the salaries match. However, the Hornets would never do that. They need something, and if a first-round pick is what they want, then Phoenix can offer its 2032 first-round pick with some light protections.

Charlotte's probably not moved by this deal, but if they are moving Bridges, this would be a decent return.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors might be the most desperate team to add Miles Bridges. They lost Jimmy Butler for the year, but there's no chance they don't go all-out to help Steph Curry in one of his final seasons.

That could lead them to overpay for Bridges, which may be the only way the Hornets make a deal. Once again, salaries were a little tricky to match. The Warriors are reportedly open to trading Jimmy Butler to help them move on and contend right now.

I highly doubt the Hornets would stomach Butler's astronomical salary for two seasons, but there is a way the salaries match. Bridges, Tre Mann, and Pat Connaughton for Butler works, but the Warriors would have to send basically every first-round pick they have.

They could send the 2026, 2028, and 2030 first-round picks (Stepien rule), and that would be quite the package for Charlotte to get back in return for taking on Butler's salary. I'm still not sure either side would do that deal, though.

Spotrac

Instead, the Hornets can send Bridges and get back Jonathan Kuminga (whom the Warriors don't want anyway), De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II with a 2032 first-round pick. That might be a deal Charlotte likes, and the Warriors can feasibly pull off.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks want to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo, so they might shell out some assets to bring in Miles Bridges. They are probably the easiest of these three teams to trade with.

Spotrac

The Hornets can send Bridges for Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, and a 2030 first-round pick (top-8 protected). This gives the Hornets some legitimate size at the four spot, and depth in the frontcourt as well as that pick. The Bucks get an improvement and a younger player to partner with Antetokounmpo.

Do the Hornets do any of these? Probably not. Amick reported they'll need a lot to be convinced, and these three mock trades border on overpay for a middling forward on a $25 million salary.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Miles Bridges trade rumors: Why would the Charlotte Hornets move him now?

Hornets blow-out Magic on second night of back-to-back behind Ball, Miller, Sexton

Hornets reveal game status for LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller ahead of matchup with Magic

The Charlotte Hornets have to tweak the LaMelo Ball back-to-back strategy