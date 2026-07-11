Gut Reaction to Jeff Peterson’s Explanation on the Decision to Trade LaMelo Ball

Well, it finally happened.​

If you watch our Charlotte Hornets on SI YouTube channel, you may have seen me up in arms as the first one to say Jeff Peterson had to take more accountability for the LaMelo trade when the time came to do so.

The time came today, and it was much more than I expected.

Sure, there was GM speak.

YES: We heard flexibility, maybe one too many times. But Jeff Peterson came to the podium in Las Vegas today – of his own accord, mind you; he could’ve postponed this down the road big time – and tried, to be honest.

As much as any General Manager could without seeing a publicist side-eye them from out of view of the Zoom conference picture that local Charlotte media were in today for his Vegas availability.

“...You know, at the end of the day,” Jeff Peterson said later on in this press conference, “You do have to make these decisions with conviction. That's what it comes down to.”

Peterson talked about conviction a few times.

It’s a buzzword that you hear a lot from general managers, but I could feel that this decision wasn’t made lightly. Ultimately, it TOOK a lot of conviction to do this. Peterson mentioned that a dialogue about this trade had been ongoing for some time.

More than the “trade dialogue,” though, fans wanted to know – from what I gathered, at least – why taking a step backward by trading LaMelo was worth the risk of the long-term “sustained” success Peterson alludes to so often. Well, at the least, Peterson was very straightforward when someone in the in-person audience asked this very thing:

“Yeah, I think, look, again, it all goes back to my job is to assess the team, not just last season, right?” Peterson said. “I've been doing it. I do it every day, right, since I've gotten the job, and there's no doubt in (my) mind that we had a successful season last year by a lot of people's standards.

"And of course LaMelo was a huge part in that. But again, sometimes these decisions, they can be challenging. But ultimately, you know, I do feel responsibility to the organization and to the fans across the -- really across the world of the Hornets -- to do what's best for the long-term of the franchise. And again, (I) wish, you know, LaMelo nothing but the best because he's a great person, a great player, but ultimately we felt like, again, receiving Naz Reid and, of course, the draft capital that we were able to receive is going to offer more flexibility for us moving forward."

Even in a good answer from Peterson, we were always bound to hear one of “flexibility” or “sustained,” So I wouldn’t worry about those words there. He even started his press conference with an acknowledgment of the fact that he knew people wanted to hear from him, essentially:

"Just felt like it was important to address this topic as soon as we can, given the trade was completed yesterday,” Peterson said at the beginning of his opening statement. He would later acknowledge the fans who were frustrated about the trade, too, which I really respected.

You don’t have to LOVE the answers, guys… but you don’t often get this kind of empathy and MENTION of it about fans from the GM that feels sincere. At the very least, I felt there was sincerity here, and his other quotes helped back that up.

"Yeah, look, I do empathize with the fans, and I understand just where they're coming from,” Peterson said when asked directly about the upset fans.

"I mean, if I'm honest, I love LaMelo. Like, he's, again, he's a tremendous human being. Of course, he's an enormous talent. He and I have a great relationship. But again, I just, I wish the fans, (I) would hope understand that I have the best interest of the Hornets organization (in mind). I truly do, and it's not about one year, two years, right? It's about -- I'll keep saying this -- sustained success and just being objective of where we truly are in our life cycle. And look, I have no doubt that this team that we roll out next year (and) in the years to come is going to continue to get better and eventually we'll get there."

I think I still partially disagree with the main sentiment that rang true in this answer – and throughout many others, as well – about the Hornets and knowing where they were in the team's “life cycle”... and that’s okay, guys.

Ultimately, the people who love LaMelo Ball and are really upset are going to continue to be until Peterson proves to people that he was right about this in hindsight. As I said, that’s fine.

But I expected those fans to continue to have to get over it without any true accountability, or at the very least, good reasoning. Peterson gave those.

This all comes down to – as Peterson often says – valuation of the trade and the assets Charlotte got back. It was blatantly obvious that Jeff and the Hornets had an incredibly high value on Naz Reid.

"More importantly, Naz Reid is, again, an unbelievable player,” Peterson said early in the conference.

He praised Reid’s addition to this team on more than one or even two occasions. Peterson even said that Reid has been a target of his “for years.” Peterson continued from above:

“We're very, very excited that we were able to acquire him in this trade because, just his positional size, his versatility, skill set, IQ; he's proven that he can contribute to winning at a high level."

There were also lots of questions about whether Brandon Miller or Kon Knueppel factored into this decision, and if so, how much. Peterson gave much stronger validation that this is almost UNDOUBTEDLY the case moving forward. Peterson was unusually forthright about how much Charlotte wants to retain Miller, and you have to think that’s an indication it will happen.

I’ve been of the opinion they wouldn’t get a summer extension completed with Miller, but Peterson’s answer here really made me question that thinking moving forward:

"You know, in terms of his extension stuff, I've had conversations with Brandon and his representation,” Peterson said in regard to a potential extension. “They know that we want Brandon here for a very, very long time. So I won't get into the particulars of what we've discussed, but bottom line is we want Brandon Miller here for a very long time."

Peterson gave further comments on Miller later in terms of what he sees from Kon and Brandon that made him feel confident to make this move.

"Yeah, look, Brandon (Miller), I think everyone would agree he's an enormous talent,” Peterson said. “He showed a tremendous amount of growth last season, you know, battling through an injury, but was able to continue to persevere, and again, help us achieve some results that made our fan base and us very, very proud.

“So, just his willingness to continue to fight through some pain and play through some injuries. Of course, everyone knows he's skilled and athletic, and he has a true desire to win and continue to get better. So, could not be more excited to be going into next season with Brandon Miller on our squad.”

Peterson continued right afterward to gush about Kon Knueppel, as well.

"And then, of course, Kon, you know, look, historic rookie season,” Peterson said. "I'd argue he should have been Rookie of the Year. But the thing about Kon is: He truly doesn't care about that stuff. He just wants to continue to maximize himself, and ultimately, do whatever he needs to do to get better and help us, you know, achieve the results that we want to achieve. So when you have a guy like that who's skilled, who's confident, smart, you know, you feel good with him and Brandon, you know, on the wings."

More than the players, more than the trade, this last quote is really the one I respected most from Jeff Peterson, and it may have been his most honest.

We’ve all heard the people calling for his job and talking about job security… and Peterson completely put that to bed right away. It absolutely tells me that he had an absurd amount of confidence in this move.​

Whether I like the move or not, it’s a heck of a lot better to emit confidence in a big move like this rather than run away from media, questions, fans, and the reality of the situation.

Peterson didn’t do any of that… and for as much as I’ve criticized this move, this was about all you could ask of him.

Truly.

Now it’s up to time to tell us whether his confidence was misplaced or not. But at least he wasn’t shy and half-witted about the choice. He stood behind it.

"Yeah, I never look at these decisions in terms of, you know, 'Is this going to help me preserve my job?' Like, that's not what I do this for,” Peterson said when asked directly about whether security was a consideration for him when making this move.

“Again, at the highest level, I feel like I have a responsibility and a duty to do what's best for the Charlotte Hornets and the fan base and the organization. So not one time will you ever see me, again, make a decision, whether it's draft, trade, free agency, you know, and look at it through the lens of, like, if, you know, 'If this goes well, I'm safe, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna get fired.' That's not why I do it. That's not why I will ever do it.

"Again, ultimately, it was a very challenging decision from the standpoint of what you just said. Like, I -- you know -- (I) love LaMelo and everything that he's been able to do for the franchise.

"But, you know, at the same time, you have to have some conviction with these types of decisions. And again, fortunately, I think we're in a really good place in terms of how we will continue to build the roster going forward."

You’d rather go out believing than be unsure of yourself. Jeff Peterson was accountable, and he was, most certainly, sure of himself.

That’s more than you’ll ever see from a number of active General Managers in this league.

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