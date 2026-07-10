The Hornets and Timberwolves Swap of LaMelo Ball and Naz Reid is Now Official

The Charlotte Hornets officially announced Friday afternoon that the team acquired Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps, three second-round picks, the draft rights to Matteo Spagnolo, and Mouhamadou Gueye in a four-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets. In exchange, the Hornets would be sending LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves.

The trade announcement ends Ball's tenure with the Hornets, where he spent six seasons after being drafted third overall in 2020. During his time with the franchise, Ball averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.4 steals across 303 appearances with the team. He finished his time ranking in the top 10 on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard in points, assists, steals, field goals, 3-pointers, and free throw percentage.

The former Chino Hills star also was named an All-Star during the 2021-22 season, along with winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award during the 2020-21 season. In his final season with the Hornets, Ball hit the game-winning basket in the Hornets first home postseason game since 2016, and helped the team win it's most games since the 2015-16 season, and the second most since the 2004-05 season.

The headliner of the return, Naz Reid, has averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field, and 37.1% from three. Reid was named the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, a season where he averaged 13.5 points on a career-high 41.4% from three for the Western Conference runner-up Timberwolves. With the addition of Reid, the Hornets add an excellent big next to Moussa Diabaté, one who helps space the floor tremendously.

The Hornets were also able to add a 2033 first-round pick, a selecion who's value remains to be seen.

The deal marks the end of an era in Charlotte, one that seemed extremely promising after Ball's first two seasons with the Hornets. Across his 303 appearances, the Hornets were 139-164 with Ball in the lineup. They reached the Play-In Tournament three different times, winning just one game in the process.

The team now turns it's attention to building around wings Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, both of whom were selected in the top four of the NBA Draft. The two had stellar seasons for the Hornets, with Knueppel finishing as runner-up for Rookie of the Year, and Miller making a push to receive his first All-Star selection.

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