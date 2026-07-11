Hornets Blow 18-Point Lead, Falter Late in First Summer League Loss in Two Years

Momentum in basketball is everything. When you have it, you can do no wrong. When you don’t? Well, ask the Charlotte Hornets.

After opening up an 18-point lead on the New Orleans Pelicans, Buzz City failed to drop the hammer in the second half, and that proved to be their downfall.

In the fourth quarter, the Pelicans rallied from a double-digit deficit and, with a late three-pointer by Center Hunter Dickenson, took their very first lead of the game before going on to win 95-91. New Orleans outscored Charlotte 30-15 in the final period, with Dickenson leading the way with 21. Guard Kobe Bufkin also did plenty of damage, scoring 19.

“That’s tough to swallow for sure. We feel like we really beat ourselves to a certain extent and obviously credit to them,” said Hornets head coach Blaine Mueller. “They stayed at it. They played a hell of a second half and fourth quarter, particularly, and took advantage of our mishaps.”

Once again, Charlotte also had tremendous problems holding on to the basketball as they finished with 21 turnovers. This came after turning it over 19 times in their first game, an 86-74 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Forward Liam McNeeley had six turnovers himself. Guard Christian Anderson had two. He says down the stretch fatigue played a factor.

“(We were just) not focused,” Anderson, the second-year guard, admitted. “I think that plays a part in it. They picked up the pressure a lot, trying to get back into the game and playing more physical."

Charlotte had multiple chances to pull closer in the final moments, but came up with nothing on three missed three-pointers, two of them airballs from forward Tidjane Salaün. It was Charlotte’s first Summer League loss in two years. As tough as it is to swallow, Mueller says it could serve as a good learning experience.

“That’s what we talked about,” Mueller said. “Your margin is so small, especially in those two or three last possessions.”

It was clearly a tale of two halves for Charlotte, especially McNeeley, who finished with 17 points, coming off a 28-point performance in the team’s 86-74 win over the Magic Thursday. McNeeley scored 12 points in the first half. However, in the second half, he was severely limited, shooting just 4-10 for the game.

Charlotte is now 1-1 in Summer League action. They play on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Boston had Saturday off after winning their opening Friday, 83-80 in overtime over the Toronto Raptors.

Sunday’s game time is 5 PM EST.

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