Charlotte’s 4-10 start to the season is a major disappointment, as the team has lost nine of its last 10 games. It’s early, and the Hornets have some young talent that can improve, but for now there are two major areas of concern: Charlotte’s offense and the Hornets’ struggles to close out games.

What's an Overreaction?

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Brandon Miller Can't Be the Hornets' No. 1 Option

While the Hornets’ fourth-year player has had his share of ups and downs, Brandon Miller is still a young player who is learning the ropes as a top player on a team. Miller has shown flashes of being a top player on the Hornets, and he has contributed in several games this season.

One of his better games of the season so far was his 28-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 17. He had five 3-pointers in that game. He still has some things to work on as a scorer, and he can improve in creating for himself as well as creating for others on the team.

2. The Hornets Have No Chance of Competing Without LaMelo Ball

Trading LaMelo Ball was a major move for the Hornets, and replacing his production was never going to be easy. However, the team does have other players that can score in bunches and can even create for others. The team has spent a lot of money on a roster full of players that can score in a lot of different ways. However, while those players can create for themselves and for others, it will be up to them to take on more of a scoring load following Ball's departure.

What's Not an Overreaction?

Nov 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Charlotte's Offensive Struggles Are a Major Concern

After 14 games, the Hornets are averaging 100.1 points per game, which is 30th in the NBA. Additionally, Charlotte’s offensive rating is 104.4, which is also last in the NBA. This team has shown moments of being a great offensive team, but so far they have been few and far between. The Hornets are trying to find offensive consistency with a young group of players. These numbers cannot be dismissed as just a slow start to the season.

2. The Hornets' Fourth-Quarter Collapses Are Becoming a Serious Problem

Charlotte has been able to hold leads in several games this season, but for some reason, cannot seem to close them out in the fourth quarter. It is very disappointing to see a team have such great moments throughout a game, but then give up the lead in the end.

The most recent example of this was on Nov. 12, when the Hornets lost to the Phoenix Suns. Charlotte had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but then had nine turnovers in the final period. Phoenix took advantage and won the game 101-96.

This was another game where Charlotte had a lead late in the game and let it slip away. The Hornets were up 13 to start the fourth quarter against the Lakers on Nov. 17, but lost in overtime, 118-114.

These are bad losses for the Hornets. They are showing that they can play with the best teams in the league, but they just cannot seem to finish games. It is something that needs to be addressed.

Charlotte Needs to Start Turning Close Games Into Wins

Even though it’s early in the season, Charlotte’s problems can be solved. Miller can continue to grow as a player, the rest of the Hornets can become more consistent, and the offense can improve. But the most serious problem of all is the fourth quarter. Charlotte can compete with the best of them for three quarters, but that is not enough if they can’t close out games.

All things considered, not every concern surrounding the Hornets is an overreaction. Their ability to close out games and offensive struggles are real problems for the team. Until they fix those issues, the Hornets will continue to struggle to turn their potential into wins.

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