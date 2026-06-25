Hornets Fans Make Their Voices Heard on Latest LaMelo Ball Trade Rumors
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If you're not happy with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly fielding aggressive offers for LaMelo Ball (and Shams Charania's implication that a deal may happen very soon), you're not alone. Most of us can't understand why this would happen.
I wrote this morning about why this would be a huge mistake, and that seems to be the general sentiment of the fan base. They're not at all thrilled that the best player on the roster may be putting on another team's jersey next season, just after this team finally found some success.
Here are some of the most pertinent or interesting fan reactions to the truly shocking news that Ball is potentially going to get traded.
There seems to be a few prevailing ideas among Hornets fans and NBA fans:
- The Hornets would be foolish to trade Ball
- Ball trade rumors occur all the time, and nothing ever happens
- There's no way the Hornets will get appropriate value
- This is the worst time to make such a big change
These are all things the Hornets have to know. Fans on the internet can be really wild when it comes to basketball takes, but it looks like the majority of them are pretty knowledgeable as it pertains to this particular bit of news.
Ball is a uniquely gifted offensive engine, and with health and competent teammates, the Hornets saw what he could do over a full season. Trading him would blow that up, and it's something the old Hornets would do, not the current version.
As one fan mentioned, it would have to be the package of a lifetime. From a league-wide perspective, Ball doesn't have that much value, but he is ridiculously valuable to the Hornets.
Plus, if fans are up in arms about the Hornets simply fielding aggressive offers from other teams (to be clear, it seems like they're taking calls, not making them, based on the overall reporting), then imagine what would happen if they did trade Ball.
Not that fan reaction should guide decision-making, but the Hornets enjoyed outstanding attendance (and presumably revenue) in 2025-26. Trade Ball, and they can watch all that fade.
They can also kiss the Play-In goodbye, and we saw what that meant to the city when everyone showed up and made the Hive a tough place for the Miami Heat to come.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI