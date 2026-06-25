Hornets Fans Make Their Voices Heard on Latest LaMelo Ball Trade Rumors

If you're not happy with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly fielding aggressive offers for LaMelo Ball (and Shams Charania's implication that a deal may happen very soon), you're not alone. Most of us can't understand why this would happen.

I wrote this morning about why this would be a huge mistake, and that seems to be the general sentiment of the fan base. They're not at all thrilled that the best player on the roster may be putting on another team's jersey next season, just after this team finally found some success.

Here are some of the most pertinent or interesting fan reactions to the truly shocking news that Ball is potentially going to get traded.

Brother if it’s not a Paul George okc clippers type of trade I don’t want to hear any rumors — digitali (@digitali77) June 25, 2026

@hornets , it had better be the deal of a lifetime if you’re gonna’ break up this core of young talent that was one small step from the playoffs. I say……no. pic.twitter.com/UNuIez7Grj — BourbonBadger 🇺🇸 (@1bourbon_badger) June 25, 2026

I don’t believe this for a second. Scams needs new trade drama to stir up now that Giannis is over. — JB Green (@JBunz15) June 25, 2026

Leave it to Charlotte to find a way to kill the momentum. — Tony Jones (@OldEnglish69) June 25, 2026

LaMelo is so much better than people realize — Sam Block (@theblockspot) June 25, 2026

And I'm sure we won't even get pennies on the dollar in return. — Final Buzzer Sports (@FinalBuzzerHQ) June 25, 2026

These rumors are a quarterly occurrence lmao — Dirty Birds (@NJFalcon_) June 25, 2026

So build around two guys that can’t create offense for themselves or ball handlers? Got it. — JB Green (@JBunz15) June 25, 2026

And he wants to be here. Its not easy finding stars that want to play in Charlotte. — JP (@johnrpolo) June 25, 2026

There seems to be a few prevailing ideas among Hornets fans and NBA fans:

These are all things the Hornets have to know. Fans on the internet can be really wild when it comes to basketball takes, but it looks like the majority of them are pretty knowledgeable as it pertains to this particular bit of news.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) defends | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ball is a uniquely gifted offensive engine, and with health and competent teammates, the Hornets saw what he could do over a full season. Trading him would blow that up, and it's something the old Hornets would do, not the current version.

As one fan mentioned, it would have to be the package of a lifetime. From a league-wide perspective, Ball doesn't have that much value, but he is ridiculously valuable to the Hornets.

Plus, if fans are up in arms about the Hornets simply fielding aggressive offers from other teams (to be clear, it seems like they're taking calls, not making them, based on the overall reporting), then imagine what would happen if they did trade Ball.

Not that fan reaction should guide decision-making, but the Hornets enjoyed outstanding attendance (and presumably revenue) in 2025-26. Trade Ball, and they can watch all that fade.

They can also kiss the Play-In goodbye, and we saw what that meant to the city when everyone showed up and made the Hive a tough place for the Miami Heat to come.

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