Trading LaMelo Ball Would Be a Self-Destructive Mistake for the Hornets

If you haven't heard, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly engaged in trade talks over LaMelo Ball. It's not a novel thing to say that a Ball trade now would be utterly and stupendously bad, but I'm going to say it anyway.

Trading LaMelo Ball after his and the team's best and most competitive season would be utterly and stupendously bad. It feels like those adjectives don't even adequately describe how awful this would be for the Hornets.

Here's why.

Obviously, Ball is the face of the franchise. Go anywhere in Charlotte, and you'll see plenty of Ball jerseys. He makes up the overwhelming majority, even as Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel rise in popularity. This is Ball's city, especially because the Carolina Panthers don't have a star of his caliber, either.

Trading that sort of player is a bad idea in general, but it's a little more understandable and acceptable if you're a bad team that needs to restart and desperately needs the assets to do so. Neither thing applies to the Hornets.

They're on the come-up, and they seem poised to be an Eastern Conference playoff squad for years to come. Why on earth would they blow that up? It's not as if Ball is just a piece of the puzzle. He is the piece of the puzzle, and the Hornets should know this.

Reporting live for the NBA Draft Show -- the Charlotte Hornets are engaged in LaMelo Ball trade talks as multiple teams strongly pursue the star guard: pic.twitter.com/orCcvbU6x7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

They refused to even entertain trade rumors when Ball was hurt, and the team was bad to start 2025-26. From a value perspective, it makes sense not to move him when he was considered a Ja Morant-level negative asset, and he now would bring back much more, but the Hornets have tangible success with him now.

All of that makes this trade stupid, and it would be stupid for every single team. If you are a borderline playoff team that's young and ascending (so not the pre-Giannis trade Miami Heat, for example), you don't trade your young, team-controlled borderline All-NBA player.

But for the Hornets, it goes much, much deeper. Look at the numbers when Ball is on the floor versus off. The Hornets are 9.9 points better, and that's one of the best marks in the entire NBA. Look at the offensive production for the other two "stars" he routinely shares the floor with.

In 870 minutes together, Ball, Knueppel, and Miller were +15.7. Remove Ball from the occasion, and that duo was an alarming -8.4 in just shy of 300 minutes. That's a major drop in production without Ball on the floor.

Ball is uniquely valuable to the Hornets because of how the roster is constructed and how they run an offense. That makes it so that the team could literally never get an adequate return. His value on the trade market will never reach what he means to this team.

Putting aside the fact that neither the Minnesota Timberwolves nor Toronto Raptors can make a good enough package for Ball without gutting their own star power, Ball's shooting numbers and injury history make it hard for any team to justify giving the Hornets what they'd deserve.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ball is clearly a great ballplayer, but he's not efficient at all. He also has a concerning injury history, and other teams have not seen what the Hornets have seen. There's zero risk in keeping Ball, but there is risk in a new team taking him on.

The Hornets have clearly built a roster around Ball. They added shooting last offseason to help space the floor for him, and it worked brilliantly. After Ball engineered one of the best offenses in the entire NBA, the Hornets added to their strengths in the 2026 NBA draft.

They added more shooting and rebounding, the two pillars of the system Charles Lee has constructed. Hannes Steinbach rebounds like few others, and Christian Anderson shoots the lights out.

If Ball was expendable, then why would the Hornets add players who complement him so well? And on another note, why in the world didn't they make this move during the draft? The timing of it makes no sense, either.

It would've made more sense to use Ball in a package to move up to one of the top selections and either get one Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer as a franchise-changing prospect or select one of the plethora of elite lead guards that went just after those two.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Hornets were going to move Ball, they could've moved up for Keaton Wagler or Kingston Flemings to replace him or tried to get a generational prospect regardless of position. Doing this sort of blockbuster the day or days after the draft is also illogical.

Coby White can certainly start, and perhaps there are some reservations about paying him upwards of $20 million to come off the bench, but the solution to that is to let White walk in free agency (also a mistake) and give the backup PG reins to Christian Anderson.

The solution to that problem, if it can be called that, is not to trade the All-NBA-caliber guard for pennies on the dollar with no other reason to move on.

All of this leads me to believe that this is nonsense. We've seen enough from Jeff Peterson to know he's no fool, and this would be ridiculously foolish.

Shams Charania's chosen language in the above report suggests that other teams are driving the discussions, aggressively trying to get Ball. And Peterson would not be doing his job if he didn't listen, because it is theoretically possible that some team may make a Godfather offer.

Still, it's a little worrisome that there is this much chatter about it. Where there's smoke, there's usually fire, and whether or not the Hornets are smoking or another team, it's happening. They seem smart enough not to make such a decision.

But these are the Hornets, and history says they've made franchise-crushing, self-destructive mistakes before. Hornets fans can only pray that the organizational change we thought we saw last season is legitimate.

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